Dahl Returns to Steelheads

Boise, ID - Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham confirmed on Monday afternoon that captain Jefferson Dahl has been released from his professional tryout agreement (PTO) with the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters and returned to Idaho ahead of Wednesday's Game 3 of the Mountain Division Semifinals in Allen. [cid:image003.jpg@01D3D594.5AB8E860] Dahl, 28, signed his PTO with Cleveland on April 2nd, the first AHL call-up of his four-year professional career. In seven games with the Monsters, the Eau Claire, Wisconsin native notched two goals and four points.

Dahl led the Steelheads in scoring this season, his second as captain, despite appearing in only 61 games. Dahl finished the year with 20 goals and 61 points to lift his ECHL career totals to 210 regular-season points, tied with Lance Galbraith for second on the Steelheads all-time ECHL scoring list.

Dahl has two goals and six points in seven career playoff games. He had three goals and ten points in eight games against the Americans this year.

The Steelheads and Americans continue the Mountain Division Semifinals at Allen Event Center on Wednesday night with Game 3, with puck-drop scheduled for 6:05pm MT. Fans are welcome to attend the Steelheads Watch Party in The Sports Zone at CenturyLink Arena for all road playoff games. Game 3 can be heard on 1350AM KTIK or seen on ECHLTV.

