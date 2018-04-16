Solar Bears to Raise Funds for Humboldt Bus Crash Victims

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears will raise funds for the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash during Orlando's home playoff games this Thursday and Saturday, the team announced Monday. 16 members of the Humboldt Broncos Junior A hockey team were killed and an additional 13 more suffered injuries when the team's bus collided with a semi-trailer truck near Armley, Saskatchewan on April 6, as the Broncos were traveling to nearby Nipawin, Saskatchewan for a road playoff game.

The Solar Bears will raise funds through the proceeds generated by the team's Chuck-A-Puck intermission contests held during Games 3 and 4 of the South Division Semifinals this week at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, along with a silent auction of two game-worn jerseys during both games.

"What happened to the Humboldt Broncos was a tragedy that has had a profound impact on the hockey community," Solar Bears President Chris Heller said. "Our hearts are with the players, personnel, family and friends of those affected by the crash."

Fans who are unable to attend either game are encouraged to donate to the GoFundMe page created by Humboldt resident Sylvie Kellington that has gained worldwide recognition by raising over $12 million as of Monday afternoon.

PLAYOFF TICKETS: The Solar Bears are battling the South Carolina Stingrays in the South Division Semifinals of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Coors Light. Orlando owns a 2-0 series lead over South Carolina, and will host the following games this week at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center:

Game 3 - Thursday, April 19 at 7 p.m.

Game 4 - Saturday, April 21 at 7 p.m.

Game 5 - Sunday, April 22 at 6 p.m. (if necessary)

Tickets for the first round of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs are on sale now - fans can purchase tickets starting at $18 through the Amway Center box office or by visiting ticketmaster.com.

