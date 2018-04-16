Tony Turgeon Returns to Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Rich Seeley, announced today that Tony Turgeon has been returned from loan by the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL).

The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings.

Turgeon, 28, returns to Manchester after being called up to the Thunderbirds on Apr. 9. This season with the Thunderbirds, Turgeon scored two points on one goal and one assist, with 39 penalty minutes and a +3 rating. With the Monarchs this season, Turgeon has played in 11 games, where he recorded one goal and 29 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-4, 231-pound native of Grand Forks, N.D., played collegiately at the University of Nebraska-Omaha for four seasons where he played 62 games. In his professional career, Turgeon has racked up 92 AHL games and 78 ECHL games, including 386 combined penalty minutes.

Turgeon and the Monarchs play Game 3 of the North Division Semi-Finals on Monday, Apr. 16 (7 p.m.) when they take on the Reading Royals from Santander Arena.

