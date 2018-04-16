2018 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings Presented by Fevo Set for June 18-22

PRINCETON, N.J. - The 2018 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings presented by Fevo, will be held June 18-22 at the New York-New York Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will host the League's Board of Governors' Meeting, Presidents & General Managers' Meeting, 7th Annual ECHL Get Your Start in Sports Sales Career Fair, the CCM/ECHL Vendors' Showcase, and two days of Sales, Marketing, and Communications Meetings.

"Building off the rebranding success of last year's meetings, we look forward to continuing to extend the reach of our meetings to the hockey community," said Ryan Crelin, COO of the ECHL. "To help us take this to the next level, we have partnered with Fevo which is the perfect platform for this event. Through Fevo's social amplification technology, we are able to invite all of our guests to join our event with the click of a button - just like our fans do for our games."

The ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings expect participants from all 27 ECHL Member Teams, as well as representatives and guest speakers from other hockey leagues throughout North America including the Southern Professional Hockey League, United States Hockey League, National Women's Hockey League, American Hockey League and National Hockey League.

"ECHL games are best enjoyed with friends and we're empowering fans to pay for their tickets, invite friends and enjoy the game together in three simple clicks. No longer does one person have to take on the cost for everyone in their group," said Ari Daie, CEO and President at Fevo. "We are digitizing existing assets like pictures on the ice or scoreboard messages for the first time, and enabling teams to generate buzz that leads to the group going viral. Our partners also get a better understanding of who is coming to their events and who is bringing out the most friends."

The 2018 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings also includes the 7th Annual ECHL Get Your Start in Sports Sales Career Fair, presented by TeamWork Online, where over 70 select candidates from around the country will be interviewing with ECHL teams to launch their career in sports for the 2018-19 Season, as each year multiple positions are hired from this event. T

