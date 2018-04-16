North Division Semifinals Game 3 Preview: Manchester at Reading

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (0-0-2 postseason) host their first contest of the playoffs against the Manchester Monarchs (2-0-0 postseason) in Game 3 of the North Division Semifinals Monday at 7:00 p.m. from Santander Arena. Tickets are available here.

The teams have played 10 periods through the first two games and Manchester has won both games in double overtime. John Muse combined for 107 saves in the first two games. Muse blocked 53 in Game 2, the second-most he's had in a game during his career. In Game 1, Muse made a professional-best 54 saves. The save totals rank as the top-two postseason save performances in Royals history. Charles Williams has denied 81 in two games (4 GA) for Manchester.

Monday starts a stretch of three playoff home games in four days. Game 4 is Wed., Apr. 18 at 7:00 p.m. and Game 5 is Thurs., Apr. 19 (if necessary) at 7:00 p.m.

Series Schedule: Monarchs lead best-of-seven series, 2-0

Game 1 at Manchester: Monarchs 3, Royals 2 (2 OT).

Game 2 at Manchester: Monarchs 3, Royals 2 (2 OT)

Game 3 vs. Manchester: Mon, Apr. 16, 7:00 p.m., Santander Arena

Game 4 vs. Manchester: Wed, Apr. 18, 7:00 p.m., Santander Arena

Game 5 vs. Manchester (if necessary): Thu, Apr. 19, 7:00 p.m., Santander Arena

Game 6 at Manchester (if necessary): Sat, Apr. 21, 3:00 p.m.

Game 7 at Manchester (if necessary): Tue, Apr. 24, 7:00 p.m.

Game 3 history

The Royals are 13-9-2 all time in game 3 of a series, with wins in two of the last three. In the 2016 Kelly Cup Playoffs, the Royals won game 3 in both series.

Reading is looking to overcome its first 2-0 series deficit. The Royals dropped the first two games in a series twice and it last happened in the 2011 Kelly Cup Playoffs' second round vs. Kalamazoo.

When Manchester wins the first two games of a series, the club is 1-1 in series. The last time Manchester led a series, 2-0, the South Carolina Stingrays stormed back to win the Eastern Conference Finals in seven games.

Assessing the numbers

Through the first two series contests, the Royals and Monarchs have played roughly 192 minutes, equivalent of three regulation games and 12 minutes into the fourth.

The teams have combined for 198 shots and ten have found twine (.949 save percentage). Reading has scored the first goal in both games.

Charles Williams faced 85 shots and saved 81 (.953 save percentage). John Muse has back-to-back 50-save performances for the first time in his career (54 saves Game 1, 53 in Game 2). Prior to this weekend, Muse had never made more than 50 saves in a contest.

50+ save games

In Royals playoff history, four Reading netminders have had at least 50 saves in a game - John Muse (2x), Martin Ouellette (2x), Mark Dekanich and Mark Owuya. In the 2016 playoffs, Ouellette blocked 50 shots vs. Wheeling in Game 4 of the second round. In Game 7, he made 51 and allowed four goals in an overtime loss to the Nailers.

Dekanich made a career high 50 saves in Game 5 of the first round last season vs. Brampton, another OT loss.

In Game 1 of the 2013 Eastern Conference Final vs. Cincinnati, Owuya made 50 saves and Bobby Shea scored in double overtime. The Royals won the series in five games.

Reading has never had a 50-save postseason game in regulation.

Muse's efforts mark the first time ever a Reading netminder has had back-to-back 50+ save games.

Back-to-back double overtimes

The Royals have gone to double overtime in back-to-back games for the first time in team history. In 2 OT games, Reading is 4-5. The weekend set in Manchester marked the fourth time Reading has had back-to-back playoff games reach overtime. The record is three times in a row during the 2013 Eastern Conference Final vs. Cincinnati. Reading took Game 1 in the first OT, Game 2 in 2 OT and dropped the third game in the first overtime.

Reading has never had three games in a series reach double overtime or later. In the 2011 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals vs. Cincinnati, the Royals swept the series and won both double overtime games.

