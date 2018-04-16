ECHL Transactions - April 16
April 16, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 16, 2018:
Atlanta:
Add Rick Pinkston, D assigned by Milwaukee
Add Lindsay Sparks, F activated from reserve
Delete Branden Troock, F placed on reserve
Colorado:
Add Shawn St. Amant, F assigned by San Antonio
Delete Shawn St. Amant, F placed on reserve
Add Sam Brittain, G assigned by San Antonio [4/15]
Delete Sam Brittain, G placed on reserve [4/15]
Florida:
Add Callum Booth, G assigned from Charlotte by Carolina
Delete Connor LaCouvee, G released from ATO (emergency conditions ended)
Manchester:
Add Tony Turgeon, F returned from loan to Springfield
Delete Matt Schmalz, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Brian Morgan, F activated from reserve
Delete Dillan Fox, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Evan Polei, F assigned by Bakersfield
Add Kevin Dufour, F activated from reserve
Delete Travis Ewanyk, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Kellen Jones, F assigned by Bridgeport
Add Josh Holmstrom, F assigned by Bridgeport
Delete Mike Cornell, D placed on reserve
Delete Frank DiChiara, F placed on reserve
