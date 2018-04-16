ECHL Transactions - April 16

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 16, 2018:

Atlanta:

Add Rick Pinkston, D assigned by Milwaukee

Add Lindsay Sparks, F activated from reserve

Delete Branden Troock, F placed on reserve

Colorado:

Add Shawn St. Amant, F assigned by San Antonio

Delete Shawn St. Amant, F placed on reserve

Add Sam Brittain, G assigned by San Antonio [4/15]

Delete Sam Brittain, G placed on reserve [4/15]

Florida:

Add Callum Booth, G assigned from Charlotte by Carolina

Delete Connor LaCouvee, G released from ATO (emergency conditions ended)

Manchester:

Add Tony Turgeon, F returned from loan to Springfield

Delete Matt Schmalz, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Brian Morgan, F activated from reserve

Delete Dillan Fox, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Evan Polei, F assigned by Bakersfield

Add Kevin Dufour, F activated from reserve

Delete Travis Ewanyk, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Kellen Jones, F assigned by Bridgeport

Add Josh Holmstrom, F assigned by Bridgeport

Delete Mike Cornell, D placed on reserve

Delete Frank DiChiara, F placed on reserve

