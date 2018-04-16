Fuel First Round Series Shifts to Indianapolis Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel will play the first home playoff game in franchise history Wednesday night as the Central Division Semifinals shift to Indiana Farmers Coliseum this week. The Fuel will host the Toledo Walleye Wednesday for Game 3 of their best-of-seven first round series, with Game 4 following on Thursday - both games scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. ET start. If necessary, the two teams will play Game 5 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum Saturday night at 7:35 p.m. ET.

Toledo holds a 2-0 lead in the series after a pair of 4-3 victories over the weekend at the Huntington Center. The Walleye won Game 1 Friday in double overtime, before defeating Indy in regulation Sunday afternoon in Game 2.

