Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights
August 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video
Matt Mahoney recorded a pair of goals after Quenzi Huerman opened the scoring to lead Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC to a 3-1 victory against Lexington SC before 7,349 fans at Weidner Field, with Mahoney's brace his first of his career in the USL Championship in his 230th appearance.
