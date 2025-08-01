Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

August 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video







Matt Mahoney recorded a pair of goals after Quenzi Huerman opened the scoring to lead Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC to a 3-1 victory against Lexington SC before 7,349 fans at Weidner Field, with Mahoney's brace his first of his career in the USL Championship in his 230th appearance.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.