Chihuahuas Clip Isotopes, 7-5

August 19, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Trailing by three runs in the third, the Isotopes scored four tallies to take a slim advantage. However, El Paso jumped back in front a half-inning later after plating a four-spot of their own and never relinquished the lead thereafter to claim a 7-5 victory Friday night at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - Out of the nine innings the Isotopes have scored this series, El Paso has plated runs in five of the frames immediately following an Albuquerque tally.

-The Isotopes have relented double-digit hits in 16 of their last 19 contests after yielding 15 tonight.

-Albuquerque fell to 15-27 in games with a margin of two runs or fewer.

-Hunter Goodman tallied a bases-clearing double in the third inning to extend his hit streak to six (11x26). He has an extra-base hit in seven of nine games while tallying at least three RBI in five contests. Ten of his 13 hits have gone for extra bases (five homers, five doubles). Since his promotion to Triple-A Aug. 8, his 21 RBI are the most in all of MiLB while his five homers are tied for fourth-most. He also tallied his 13th exit velocity of 100-plus MPH after his three-run double left the bat at 101.5 MPH.

-Wynton Bernard tallied two knocks for his third-straight multi-hit game and his 20th of the year in 37 games, 35 starts, with the Isotopes. He also has two-plus hits in five of his last six games. Additionally, he extended his on-base streak to 12.

-Coco Montes tallied an RBI single to extend his hitting streak to six contests (10x25).

-Jonathan Morales swatted two singles and drove in a run to record his 22nd multi-hit game. Has reached base in 12 of his last 13 games. Additionally, he has registered an RBI in five-straight contests for the first time in his career.

-For the third time this series and sixth time in 2023, all nine Isotopes hitters recorded a base hit (April 18 vs. OKC; May 16 vs. Tacoma; June 9 vs. Sugar Land; August 15 vs. El Paso; and August 16 vs. El Paso).

-Willie MacIver nabbed Taylor Kohlwey attempting to steal second. It's the second-straight night an Isotopes catcher has thrown a runner out, and just the fifth time the club has recorded a caught stealing in back-to-back games.

-Starter Josh Rogers completed 4.0 innings and yielded seven runs on eight hits, two homers and three walks. It's the 14th time this year an Isotopes starter has permitted seven-plus runs, and Rogers third time.

-Isotopes batters struck out 13 times, the most strikeouts in a game since July 22 at Sugar Land, 14.

-Albuquerque has left double-digit runners on base in two of their last three games after not surpassing 10 in 15-straight games (July 28 vs. Sacramento).

-The Isotopes tallied one extra-base hit on the night, the 17th time the club has been held to one extra-base hit.

-Albuquerque has not won two-straight since July 29-30 vs. Sacramento.

-The Isotopes played their 64th error-free contest of the year and fifth in their last seven games.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas meet for game five Saturday at 6:35 pm at RGCU Field. Albuquerque is expected to send Noah Davis to the hill while El Pas is slated to start Anderson Espinoza. Post-Game Fireworks are also scheduled, weather permitting.

