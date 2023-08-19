Early Homers, Great Late Relief Wins at SAC Diego Castillo

West Sacramento, CA - The Tacoma Rainiers (64-55, 27-17) are 3-2 on their road trip after hanging on to outlast the Sacramento River Cats (50-68, 16-28) by a 6-5 final on Saturday evening. The Rainiers are 14-9 on the road in the second half. Tacoma has won 17 of 22 and 11 of 14 overall (12-5 in August).

The Rainiers hit three home runs in the early innings, a night after being held without a longball. Riley Unroe (2-run with 2 out) hit his second as a Rainier in the second. In the third, Ryan Bliss hit his third (solo) since joining the organization in the July 31 trade with Arizona, and Taylor Trammell also hit a solo shot with two out. Trammell's homer was his 20th this season (17 in Triple-A, three in MLB).

On each end of the homer barrage, Tacoma's Jake Scheiner increased his Pacific Coast League-leading RBI total to 92, with a run-scoring single in the both second and fifth innings. With 31 regular season games remaining, Scheiner's 92 RBI are most in a single-season for the Rainiers since Alex Liddi drove in 104 runs in 2011 (T-10th in franchise history). His fifth inning knock proved to be the game-winner. Trammell joined Scheiner with multiple hits; Trammell's second inning double accounted for Scheiner's first RBI.

The first River Cats runs crossed on a two-run homer by Armando Alvarez (11) in the sixth inning. Lefty Logan Allen was otherwise solid for Tacoma, with both runs on the homer earned. Allen struck out seven over 5.0+ IP of work (5 H, 3 BB). Sacramento continued to claw back and made it a five-run frame; Turner Hill (RBI double) and Tyler Fitzgerald (2-run single) made it a one-run game in the sixth.

Still leading 6-5 in the seventh, a Tacoma relief trio shut it down from there. Right-handers Diego Castillo (3 K), Devin Sweet (2 K) and Stephen Kolek each tossed a scoreless inning; Castillo and Sweet did not allow a baserunner. Kolek worked around a leadoff single for his fourth save, and has spun 10 consecutive scoreless appearances. Kolek has been scoreless in 16 of his last 18 outings.

This weeklong series will conclude on Sunday, with a 1:05 PT first pitch at Sutter Health Park. RHP Adam Oller will start Tacoma's final game against the River Cats this season; LHP Kyle Harrison is lined up for Sacramento.

