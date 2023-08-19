Lawlar's Powerful Blast Not Enough in Reno's 7-3 Loss

Reno, NV - The Reno Aces (22-21, 66-52) went 5-for-30 in a 7-3 loss to the Las Vegas Aviators (27-16, 61-56) Friday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Jordan Lawlar delivered one of those hits with his second Triple-A homer on a rocket to right center field in the eighth. Lawlar has had a terrific start to his Aces career. The former sixth overall pick stole another base in the sixth, his second of the series. Lawlar has a hit in all four games and has walked four times.

Reno went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position through six innings, scratching across just one run on a sacrifice fly from Jake McCarthy in the second. Despite drawing six walks against former Diamondbacks farmhand Chad Patrick, the Aces trailed 4-1 when Patrick exited in the fifth. For the second straight night, the BLC Nine couldn't solve the Aviators starting pitcher.

Diego Castillo re-entered the starting lineup and made it count with a hit in the fifth and a sacrifice fly in the seventh. After going 2 for their first 22 in last night's loss, the Aces went 4 for their first 23 Friday. The first four in Reno's order went 1-for-15, with the lone hit on Lawlar's solo homer. The Aces and Aviators continue their series Saturday night at 6:35 p.m. PT from Greater Nevada Field.

Aces Notables:

- Jordan Lawlar: 1-for-4, HR

- Tyler Ferguson & Andrew Saalfrank: 4.1 IP, 0 R/ER, 6 K

