Space Cowboys Hosting Art Appreciation Night on Saturday Night

SUGAR LAND, TX - As they continue their 12-game home stand at Constellation Field, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys will host 'Art Appreciation Night' on Saturday.

The Space Cowboys have partnered with Visit Sugar Land Cultural Arts Department to host Premo, a local Sugar Land mural artist, who will be live painting a Space Cowboys' themed display mural on the concourse during the game. Fans are encouraged to tag @VisitSugarLand and @Premo_Htx for social posts.

When gates open at 5:30 pm, the first 2,000 fans will receive a Paint Your Own Orion Bobblehead, complete with paints and a paint brush with each bobblehead. There will also be coloring stations set up around the concourse with crayons and coloring sheets, and art cars on display at Constellation Field.

On the field, the Space Cowboys will be wearing special designed Art Appreciation jerseys. The jerseys were designed by Kempner High School senior Amyan Tran as part of a design contest hosted by the Space Cowboys from local schools. Tran's design was selected as the winner from nearly 200 applicants and Tran will be at Constellation Field to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. The jerseys will be auctioned off during the game with bidding open from the time the gates open until the end of the fifth. Tickets are available for Saturday night at SLSpaceCowboys.com.

