Brantley Puts up Multi-Hit Effort, Outfield Assist for Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, TX - Despite a rally in the eighth inning, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (47-72, 14-30) fell to the Round Rock Express (71-47, 27-17) 8-3 on Saturday night at Constellation Field. Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

The Express scored three runs in the first on a pair of home runs and added on two more in the fourth. LHP Colton Gordon (L, 1-1) gave up five runs in his start but still hurled five frames for Sugar Land in his third overall outing at Triple-A and first at home for Sugar Land.

On the mound for the Express, LHP Cody Bradford (W, 9-2) allowed a two-out single in the first but sat down the next 14 consecutive hitters. Sugar Land threatened against the southpaw in the sixth when Marty Costes dropped a single into right and Michael Brantley laced an opposite-field knock, but a flyout to center halted the Space Cowboys rally.

In the seventh, Blaine Crim singled to left for the Express but was thrown out by Brantley as Crim attempted to stretch it into a double. The next three hitters reached for Round Rock, plating another two to push them to a 7-0 advantage.

Sugar Land cracked the scoreboard in the bottom of the eighth. Andrew Knapp worked a lead-off walk and scored easily on a one-out triple by Costes. Brantley singled through the right side to score another run, his second hit of the night, and an infield single and a throwing error brought in the final run for Sugar Land.

The Space Cowboys conclude their six-game series with Round Rock on Sunday evening. RHP Ronel Blanco is set to toe the slab for Sugar Land while the Express have not named a starter for a 6:05 pm first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV.

