Dodgers Win, 4-1

August 19, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored four runs in the first inning and the pitching staff limited the Salt Lake Bees to one run for the second straight game, as the Dodgers were victorious, 4-1, Saturday night at Smith's Ballpark. Five batters into the game, the Dodgers (25-19/75-52) had a four-run lead. Three of the first four batters singled, including a RBI knock by David Dahl. Ryan Ward stepped up next and a drilled a three-run homer to make it 4-0. The teams then endured a lengthy rain delay before resuming play in the bottom of the first inning. The Bees (18-26/56-62) scored one run in the bottom of the third inning when OKC pitcher Kyle Hurt committed a balk with the bases loaded. However, Hurt retired the next two batters to prevent further damage. Neither team scored over the final six innings, with the OKC pitching staff allowing four singles and no runners to advance into scoring position during that time.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers won their 75th game of the season, becoming the second-fastest Pacific Coast League team to 75 wins since 2005. (Data from 2004 and earlier is not available.) The 2017 Memphis Redbirds reached 75 wins two games earlier in 115 games.

-The Dodgers won back-to-back games for the first time since a three-game win streak Aug. 2-4 against Round Rock at home. They have won the last two games after starting their current road trip with a 1-8 mark through the first nine games.

-Following the completion of the top of the first inning, the game entered a rain delay that lasted 1 hour, 33 minutes - the longest delay before or during an OKC Dodgers game this season.

-The Dodgers pitching staff allowed one run for the second straight game and has limited Salt Lake to two runs and 10 hits between the last two nights. It's the third time this season the Dodgers have allowed one or no runs in consecutive games this season, but the first time since May 12-13 at Round Rock. The pitching staff notched 17 strikeouts Friday, marking the fourth game with 17-plus strikeouts this season, including the second time in the last six games.

-Ryan Ward's three-run homer in the first inning was his 18th home run of the season and his third of the road trip. He ranks second on the team in both home runs and RBI (79).

-Michael Busch went 2-for-4 and has now hit safely in 20 of his last 24 games, batting .376 (38x101) with 11 home runs, 17 extra-base hits, 26 RBI and 25 runs scored.

-David Dahl picked up his fourth multi-hit game in his last five games overall, going 2-for-4 with a RBI. During the five-game stretch, Dahl is 9-for-20.

-Kyle Hurt served as the team's primary pitcher was on the mound between the third and sixth innings. He earned his first Triple-A win after allowing one run and three hits, with two walks and eight strikeouts. Following a balk that scored a run in the third inning, he retired 10 of his final 12 batters faced, with seven via strikeout...Over his first 12.0 innings with OKC, Hurt now has 21 strikeouts.

-Relief pitcher Shelby Miller made the second appearance of his current Major League Rehab Assignment. He tossed a scoreless second inning, with one hit and one strikeout. Miller threw 12 pitches, with nine strikes.

What's Next: The Dodgers finish their series in Salt Lake and 12-game road trip at 2:05 p.m. CT Sunday at Smith's Ballpark. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.