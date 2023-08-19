Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at Sacramento (6:37 PT)

Tacoma Rainiers (63-55, 26-17) @ Sacramento River Cats (50-67, 16-27)

Saturday, August 19, 2023, 6:37p.m. PT | Sutter Health Park: West Sacramento, CA

LHP Logan S. Allen vs. RHP Keaton Winn

GOTTA BE IN IT TO WIN IT: The Rainiers have won 16 of 21 since July 26, including a pair of season-high six-game winning streaks. Tacoma has also won 10 of 13. At 26-17 in the second half, the Rainiers are a game back of Las Vegas for the PCL's final playoff spot; the best record that is not Oklahoma City (won first half, 50-23) will play the OKC Dodgers in the PCL Finals as second half winner (best-of-3, all at OKC, Sept. 26-28). The Rainiers have six games remaining vs. Las Vegas (OAK), August 22-27 in Tacoma.

The Triple-A National Championship (one game playoff), between the champions of the Pacific Coast and International Leagues, will be on September 30 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

THE REAL DELO: Tacoma outfielder Zach DeLoach leads the Rainiers with 117 hits (Jake Scheiner, 100) through the first 106 games of his Triple-A debut. DeLoach has the second-most hits in the Pacific Coast League; Round Rock's Elier Hernandez leads the circuit with 127. Every DeLoach home run (18) extends his career-high; he hit 14 homers in each of his first two professional seasons (2021 and 2022). He's also moved into the PCL's top 10 in homers and RBI (70). DeLoach's 195 total bases rank fifth.

MAYBE TAKE A PITCH: The Rainiers lead all of Triple-A in walks drawn *by 29* with 661 (5.60 BB/game); Reno is a distant second with 632 walks. Jake Scheiner (2nd, 72 BB), Cooper Hummel (3rd, 71 BB) and Zach DeLoach (5th, 64 BB) are all atop the PCL free pass leaderboard.

"R"UN IT BACK: Tacoma leads the Pacific Coast League in stolen bases with 171 (Las Vegas, 162), are second at Triple-A (Omaha, 184), and have stolen 35 bases over their last 16 games to begin August. In 2022, the Rainiers led all of Triple-A in steals (by 13), with a franchise record 205. Cooper Hummel leads the Rainiers with 26 SB (7th in PCL, 4 CS, 86.7%).

SEA US RISE: Entering today's action, all Seattle MiLB affiliates (rookie complex leagues through Triple-A) own the fourth-highest winning percentage of the 30 organizations, at .538 (300-258). Double-A Arkansas has already clinched a postseason berth, after a 45-24 first half to win the Texas League's North Division. Only Los Angeles-NL (.602), Philadelphia (.563) and New York-AL (.544) are winning at a higher MiLB clip so far this season. All Mariners full-season affiliates are at least six games over .500 overall.

SCHEIN BRIGHT ON THE DIAMOND: Tacoma corner infielderJake Scheiner leads the Pacific Coast League in home runs (27), RBI (90, by 9), and runs scored (84). He's fourth in the league in total bases (204) and tied for third in extra-base hits (48). The PCL MVP candidate is batting .308 (40x130) with runners in scoring position (13 HR). With 32 games remaining, Scheiner's 90 RBI are already the most for Tacoma since 2011, when Alex Liddi drove in 104 runs (T-10th in franchise history, for a single-season).

LITTLE --> BIG LEAGUE: The Little League World Series is underway, and Rainiers super-utility man Cooper Hummel is one of 69 players to appear in both the LLWS and MLB. Hummel, 28, played in the event for Lake Oswego, Oregon in 2007. That team advanced to the U.S. semi-finals, where they were ousted by a team from Lubbock, Texas, featuring RHP Garrett Williams, currently on the Las Vegas Aviators roster (OAK).

Hummel and Williams will reprise their rivalry on the next homestand, where Hummel has drawn five walks in six career PA against Williams. Hummel debuted in 66 Major League games with Arizona last season, and played in 10 more for Seattle to begin this year (traded by AZ in exchange for OF Kyle Lewis on 11/17/22).

FUN WITH AT LEAST ONE: The Rainiers have not been shut out in 168 games. Last season, Tacoma lost 1-0 at Sacramento (8/3) in game #100, and scored in their final 50 contests. They've scored in all 118 games this year, have been held to a single run 9x, and have shutout the opposition 4x (4/5 vs. Reno, 4/12 at Round Rock, 7/1 vs. Salt Lake and Thursday at SAC).

KO-SIGN: Rainiers RHP Stephen Kolek was named Seattle Mariners MiLB Reliever of The Month for July, by the organization: 9 G, 13.0 IP, 1.38 ERA (2 ER), 4 BB, 18 K, 8 H, 0.92 WHIP, .186 BAA. With another 1.0 scoreless IP on Thursday, Kolek has allowed only two runs over his past 24.2 IP (0.73 ERA). He's spun nine consecutive scoreless appearances, and has been scoreless in 15 of his last 17 games pitched. Since June 11, Kolek's ERA is 1.45 (20 G, 31.0 IP, 15 H, 5 ER, 13 BB, 36 K, 0.90 WHIP).

