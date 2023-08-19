Albuquerque Wins, 5-3, Behind Quinn's 8th Inning Grand Slam

Albuquerque, NM - Albuquerque did not collect a hit until the 7th inning and then trailed, 1-0, heading into the home half of the eighth but completed the come-from-behind victory on Roman Quinn's go-ahead grand slam for a 5-3 triumph Saturday night at RGCU Field.

Topes Scope: - Tonight's contest was tied at 0-0 until two outs in the top of the 8th-the longest scoreless game in Isotopes Park history. There have been five instances where the teams combined for no runs through seven and a half frames (also: June 23, 2009, vs. Nashville; July 29, 2010, vs. Iowa; May 2, 2012, vs. Oklahoma City; May 21, 2012, vs. Fresno; and April 17, 2014, vs. El Paso).

-Quinn's grand slam is the 8th of the season by the Isotopes and the fourth go-ahead slam (also: Nolan Jones, April 18 vs. Oklahoma City; Aaron Schunk, May 21 vs. Tacoma; and Willie MacIver July 6 at Oklahoma City).

-Isotopes starter Noah Davis completed 5.1 scoreless frames and allowed just four hits and two walks while fanning four. He has tossed back-to-back scoreless starts for an 11-inning shutout streak, the longest for an Isotopes pitcher in 2023. He has not thrown two-straight 5.0-plus shutout frames since June 16 and 22, 2021, with High-A Dayton (both 6.0 innings). It's the fifth time an Isotopes starter has tossed 5.0-plus innings in 2023.

- El Paso's starter Anderson Espinoza had a no-hitter through 6.1 innings, the longest no-hit bid by an opponent since Round Rock's Rogelio Armenteros also hurled 6.1 innings while the bullpen got two more outs before the no-hit bid was broken up to begin the 8th. This is the fifth time an opponent took a no-hitter into the 7th frame (Nick Regilio, June 25, 2004, vs. Oklahoma, 9th inning; Billy Buckner, May 4, 2008, vs. Tucson, 8th inning; Zack Godley, April 19, 2017, vs. Reno 7th inning; Armenteros and bullpen, Aug. 11, 2019, vs. Round Rock, 8th inning).

- Espinoza spun 7.0 shutout frames and allowing just two hits and one walk while fanning five. The last time an opposing starter fired 7.0 shutout innings was Salt Lake's Jake Kalish May 18, 2022. Additionally, it's the eighth time an opposing starter has not yielded a run over 5.0-plus frames in 2023. He also becomes the fourth hurler to allow two hits or fewer. Espinoza has completed at least 6.0 frames against the Isotopes this year twice (also: June 28, 6.0 innings).

-The Isotopes held the Chihuahuas to one run, the sixth time the club has held the opponent to one run this year, fifth nine-inning game, and first since July 23 at Sugar Land.

-Albuquerque pitching combined to limit El Paso to one extra-base hit (double), the 12th time they've completed the feat and first since Aug. 13 at Round Rock, third time against El Paso (also: April 12 at ELP and June 30 vs. ELP).

-The Isotopes registered just five hits on the night, their second win in 15 tries when tallying five hits or fewer (also: July 8 vs. Oklahoma City).

-It was also Albuquerque's 11th win in 66 games when being outhit by its opponent.

-The Isotopes recorded five runs in the eighth inning, the 13th time plating five tallies in a frame.

-Albuquerque left just two men on base, the fewest on the season (previous low: three, four times).

-The Isotopes improved to 9-45 when scoring five runs or fewer.

-Quinn belted his second career grand slam and second at Triple-A (also: April 27, 2018, vs. Scranton-Wilkes Barre against Nestor Cortes). His four RBI are the most in a contest since Sept. 27, 2022, with Triple-A Durham. It's his first multi-RBI game for the Isotopes.

-Hunter Stovall drove in the first run for Albuquerque and registered his first RBI since Aug. 9 at Round Rock). Has a modest four-game hit streak (4x15).

-Coco Montes tallied a single to extend his hitting streak to seven contests (11x29).

-Cole Tucker returned after a short stint in Colorado and being outrighted to Albuquerque and went 0-for-3, ending his team-high 27-game on-base streak (.317/.457/.485)

-In the top of the first inning Davis picked off Oscar Mercado at second base, the Isotopes 15th pickoff of the year and first since Aug. 13 at Round Rock.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas meet for the series finale Sunday at 1:35 pm at RGCU Field. Albuquerque is expected to send Jeff Criswell to the hill while El Paso is slated to start Aaron Leasher, a rematch of game one starters. The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a Jordan Pacheco bobblehead, courtesy of Pepsi.

