Chicago Sky vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 21, 2025
Published on August 22, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky YouTube Video
The @ChicagoSky close on an 8-0 run to defeat the Liberty, 91-85!
Kamilla Cardoso: 22 PTS | 15 REB | 5 AST Angel Reese: 21 PTS | 10 REB | 3 AST Ariel Atkins: 19 PTS | 5 REB | 5 AST
It's the 2nd time this season that Cardoso & Reese both recorded 20+ PTS & 10+ REB in the same game - no other duo has done it this year.
Angel Reese also logs her 18th double-double of the season, passing Alyssa Thomas and A'ja Wilson for most in the league this season!
#WelcomeToTheW
Check out the Chicago Sky Statistics
