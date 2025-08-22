WNBA Chicago Sky

Chicago Sky vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 21, 2025

Published on August 22, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The @ChicagoSky close on an 8-0 run to defeat the Liberty, 91-85!

Kamilla Cardoso: 22 PTS | 15 REB | 5 AST Angel Reese: 21 PTS | 10 REB | 3 AST Ariel Atkins: 19 PTS | 5 REB | 5 AST

It's the 2nd time this season that Cardoso & Reese both recorded 20+ PTS & 10+ REB in the same game - no other duo has done it this year.

Angel Reese also logs her 18th double-double of the season, passing Alyssa Thomas and A'ja Wilson for most in the league this season!

