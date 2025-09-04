Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 3, 2025

Published on September 3, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky YouTube Video







The @ChicagoSky defeat the Sun, 88-64!

Angel Reese - 18 PTS | 13 REB | 4 STL Kamilla Cardoso - 16 PTS | 5 REB | 3 BLK

With her performance tonight, Reese recorded her 23rd double-double of the season.

#WelcometotheW Postseason Push presented by @DraftKings







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.