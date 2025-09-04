Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 3, 2025
Published on September 3, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky YouTube Video
The @ChicagoSky defeat the Sun, 88-64!
Angel Reese - 18 PTS | 13 REB | 4 STL Kamilla Cardoso - 16 PTS | 5 REB | 3 BLK
With her performance tonight, Reese recorded her 23rd double-double of the season.
Check out the Chicago Sky Statistics
