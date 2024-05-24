Chicago Fire FC II Earns Comeback Victory Against Columbus Crew 2

May 24, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II's Jaylen Shannon and Christian Koffi on game night

Bridgeview, Ill. - Chicago Fire II (4-2-3-2) came back from one goal down to win 2-1 against Columbus Crew 2 (4-4-2-1) on Friday night. Chicago Fire Academy midfielder Peter Soudan tallied a match-winning free kick goal for the Fire in the 53rd minute, following an equalizing penalty kick by captain David Poreba.

Columbus established its trademark high press to begin the match, winning the ball back to set up its opening goal. Christopher Pearson lofted a long ball behind the Fire backline and into the path of Owen Presthus, who beat goalkeeper Jeff Gal to score on an open net.

Surviving the initial onslaught, the Fire settled into the match, pushing the ball further upfield and creating problems for the Crew backline. Forcing a corner kick late in the half, Chicago picked up a penalty kick after a shove in the box. Poreba stepped up to the spot and left goalkeeper Stas Lapkes with little to do as he equalized to finish off the first half.

The positive momentum carried into the second half for the Fire, flipping the script from the beginning of the opening half. After an early disallowed goal, a foul on the right wing led to a free kick for the home side. Spotting Lapkes off his line, Soudan curled in a high-arching shot that fell neatly into the upper corner of the goal to give Chicago the lead.

The Men in Red continued their push forward, looking to double the lead. Despite outshooting the Capybaras 8-2 in the second half, the Fire could not add another goal, due in part to choppy play marked by a total of seven combined yellow cards. But Gal and the defense snuffed out the previously hot Columbus attack, holding on through the final whistle to return to the winning column.

Box Score:

Chicago Fire FC II 2:1 Columbus Crew 2

Goals:

CLB - Presthus (1) (Pearson 2) (WATCH) 5'

CHI - Poreba (5) (Penalty) (WATCH) 45'

CHI - Soudan (2) (WATCH) 53'

Discipline:

CHI - Konincks (Yellow Card) 4'

CHI - Shannon (Yellow Card) 7'

CLB - Pearson (Yellow Card) 8'

CLB - Rayo (Yellow Card) 45'

CLB - Brown (Yellow Card) 45+1'

CHI - Oregel, Jr. (Yellow Card) 50'

CHI - Poreba (Yellow Card) 50'

CLB - Nero (Yellow Card) 52'

CLB - Greene (Yellow Card) 58'

CHI - Glasgow (Yellow Card) 75'

CLB - González (Yellow Card) 89'

CHI - Rochester (Yellow Card) 90+1'

Chicago Fire FC II: GK Gal; D Soudan (Prpa, 84'), D Rochester, D Konincks, D Shannon (Diouf, 61'), D Glasgow; M Blake (Tchetchao Karo, 45'), M Oregel, Jr., M Poreba (capt.), M Casas, Jr.; F Shokalook (Koffi, 45')

Subs not used: GK Dowd, D Granda, M Heuer, F Nesci

Columbus Crew 2: GK Lapkes; D Rogers (Nero, 45'), D Almeida, D Pearson; M Greene (Alaouieh, 85'), M De Libera (capt.) (Rincon, 78'), M González, M Presthus; F Brown (Adu-Gyamfi, 78'), F Da (Saad, 67'), F Rayo

Subs not used: GK Williams, GK Salerno, D Randazzo, M Veycheck

Stats Summary: CHI / CLB

Shots: 12 / 13

Shots on Goal: 3 / 4

Passing Accuracy: 80.7% / 81.1%

Saves: 3 / 1

Corners: 1 / 2

Fouls: 20 / 16

Offsides: 4 / 0

Possession: 46.6% / 53.4%

Referee: Lila Remache

Assistant Ref 1: Jacob Little

Assistant Ref 2: Patrick Casey

4th Official: Salvador Flores

