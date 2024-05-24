FC Cincinnati 2 Host Inter Miami CF II with Eastern Conference Top Spot up for Grabs

May 24, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 return home on May 26 for a Sunday night encounter with Inter Miami CF II at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium. The match will be the first home match for the Orange and Blue since May 4 and the last before June 23. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.

FC CINCINNATI 2 vs INTER MIAMI CF II - SUNDAY, MAY 26, 2024 - 7 P.M. ET - SCUDAMORE FIELD AT NKU SOCCER STADIUM

FC CINCINNATI 2 NOTES

FIVE IN A ROW - FC Cincinnati 2 extended their current active win streak to five matches this weekend with a 4-1 win over New York Red Bulls II in Montclair, N.J. The Orange and Blue hold the longest running win streak in MLS NEXT Pro following St. Louis CITY2's midweek loss to Houston Dynamo 2 and claim the longest win streak for any team in MLS NEXT Pro this season.

The longest win streak in MLS NEXT Pro history is seven matches and is jointly held by Columbus Crew 2 (2022) and Crown Legacy FC (2023).

EYE ON THE TOP SPOT - After earning just one point through the first three matches of the season, FC Cincinnati 2 have won six of their last seven taking 18 of a possible 21 points. Entering the weekend, The Orange and Blue sit one point off the top of the league table trailing only Philadelphia Union II and Chattanooga FC (21 points).

GOALS, GOALS AND MORE GOALS - FC Cincinnati 2's 20 goals scored leads MLS NEXT Pro. The Orange and Blue hit the four-goal mark for the second time this season against New York and have scored in eight consecutive matches. The Orange and Blue have scored at least two goals in four of their last five.

And everyone is getting in on the action. Seven different FC Cincinnati 2 players have scored at least two goals, the most in MLS NEXT Pro.

MORE MINUTES - Defenders Brian Schaefer and Amir Daley, and midfielder Peter Mangione have started all 10 matches for the Orange and Blue this season. All three rank in the top six in minutes played across MLS NEXT Pro and Schaefer is the second player this season to hit the 900-minute mark.

GO ON, STEFAN - Stefan Chirila took home MLS NEXT Rising Star of the Matchday for his performance against Red Bulls II where he scored two goals and tallied one assist. It is the second consecutive week the young forward earned the honor.

Chirila, 17, signed an MLS NEXT Pro contract on Tuesday and will spend the remainder of the 2024 season with FC Cincinnati 2 before joining the FC Cincinnati first team in 2025 as a Homegrown Player.

A QUICK STOP HOME - FC Cincinnati 2 will enjoy a quick trip home before heading back on the road to finish out what has been a busy month away from Scudamore Field. Following Miami, FCC 2 will face Philadelphia Union II on June 6 and Carolina Core FC on June 15.

Results have been positive for the Orange and Blue on the road where the team holds a 3-2-0 record.

SCOUTING INTER MIAMI CF (3-4-2, 11 PTS., 11TH IN EASTERN CONFERENCE)

A hot start to the season that saw Inter Miami CF II win three of their first four matches has fizzled, as The Herons have continued to fall in the Eastern Conference standings. Miami have lost four of their last five and were bested in kicks from the spot against Carolina Core FC last time out. Inter Miami CF II currently sit 11th in the east on 11 points.

Bryan Destin and Ryan Carmichael are in line to lead Miami's attack this season, as the forwards have combined for five of the team's 16 goals and added four assists in 16 total appearances. Leo Afonso, Inter Miami CF's second-round draft pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft, leads the Herons with four goals but has not made an MLS NEXT Pro appearance since March 24.

Miami continues to search for answers in the defensive third as The Herons have allowed 20 goals through nine matches this season. Only two teams, New York Red Bulls II and Colorado Rapids II, have conceded more goals than Inter Miami CF II this season and The Herons are just one of two teams to concede six goals in a single match in regular season play this year.

Former Xavier Musketeer Cole Jensen is The Herons preferred goalkeeper as the 23-year-old has made seven starts this season after making a total of seven starts in 2023. Jensen has made 27 saves, the fifth most in MLS NEXT Pro and was in between the sticks for Miami's only shutout of the season against Orlando City B.

Federico Higuaín leads Inter Miami CF II in his second season as Head Coach, and his third in a coaching role with the club. Higuaín will look to improve on last season's results as The Herons finished bottom of the Eastern Conference in 2023 with a 5-17-6 record.

