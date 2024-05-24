Preview: Chattanooga FC Women vs Nashville Rhythm
May 24, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Chattanooga FC News Release
Chattanooga FC Women will kick off the 2024 WPSL season against Nashville Rhythm FC this Friday, May 24, at 7:00 p.m. ET at Finley Stadium.
In last season's matchup between the two sides, Nashville went up 2-0 in the first half. Despite the rainy weather, CFCW stormed back to tie the game 2-2. For the second year in a row, CFCW and Nashville will face off in the first game of the season.
New signings will be the ones to watch for the Sky Blues, with **Angela Gatto**, an All-American defender, looking to lead the backline. Reigning University of Charleston Freshman of the Year **Juliette Lucas**, and Guyanese international **Annalisa Vincent** will headline the attack.
Full 2024 Chattanooga FC Women's Roster
Coaches Corner
Head coach Tom Halsall previewed the matchup against Nashville Rhythm.
"Nashville are good. I know the coach really well. I've coached against him collegiately. They always have a good team. But we've got a good team this year. We've got girls who are here and ready to play and win."
On the squad looking ahead to the first matchup:
"We've got a wide range of players from all different levels across the country and the world. Bringing everyone together creates a cool culture and the technical ability and mindset of the girls we have is very, very exciting, and I think it's going to set us apart."
Know the Opponent
Nashville Rhythm FC have already played their first game of the season, a 4-0 victory against Atlanta Fire United. NRFC are coming off three consecutive first-place finishes in the WPSL Southeastern Conference.
Forward Angeline Kieh scored a hat-trick in the contest against AFU, and leads the conference in goals. Emma Brown also netted a goal, and the Japanese trio of Sachiko Gamo, Wakaba Kogure and Miku Kayama each had an assist.
NRFC went undefeated in 2023 until the WPSL Regional Championship, where they lost 5-4 to the Charlotte Eagles.
Match info
Venue: Finley Stadium | Chattanooga, Tennessee
Kick-off: 7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, May 24
Tickets: Season Tickets | Single match
Broadcast: Chattanooga FC YouTube | Talent: Gabriel Schray and Madison Crews
