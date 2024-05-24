Strada Co-Founder Jesse Blout Joins the Town FC Ownership Group as Senior Advisor

May 24, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

The Town, CA - The Town FC has added Jesse Blout to its ownership group, with him dually serving as a Senior Advisor for the club. An Oakland resident and long time soccer dad, Jesse is additionally a cofounder of the real estate development firm Strada, where he serves as a member of their Investment Committee, and helps lead the firms deal sourcing efforts throughout the Western United States. In that capacity he has overseen many of Strada's highest profile projects, including the Chase Center Mixed-Use Project anchored by the Golden State Warriors. Blout will be advising on strategic direction and stadium development for The Town FC, and brings an extensive and diverse network to the club in his role as Senior Advisor.

In his past roles prior to Strada, Blout was a Vice President at Goldman, Sachs & Co.'s Urban Investment Group, and also served as Deputy Chief of Staff to San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom, where he played a major role in establishing Mission Bay as a leading biotechnology cluster and led negotiations on development projects worth over $5 billion.

"We are delighted to welcome Jesse to the Town FC ownership group," says Town FC co-founder and CEO, Benno Nagel. "His experience in urban investment and development will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand, and his extensive networks throughout the Bay Area will additionally serve us well as we continue to build our community footprint throughout the region."

Jesse holds an M.A. in City Planning from the University of California, Berkeley and a B.A. from Pomona College. He is a member of the Urban Land Institute and the International Council of Shopping Centers and also sits on the Board of Directors for Oakland based high school. Bishop O'Dowd..

"I am excited to join the Town FC ownership group and contribute to this dynamic and innovative organization. As a fan of soccer, and a supporter of the community, I am dedicated to helping this club reach its goals and especially as we look to the long term future in this region and the possibilities which exist around the development of soccer specific infrastructure."

