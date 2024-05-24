Huntsville City FC Signs MLS Veteran Defender Nick DePuy

May 24, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club announced today the signing of defender Nick DePuy, who will be eligible to make his MLS NEXT Pro debut on Sunday, May 26 at 5 p.m. CT at Orlando City B.

DePuy was drafted by CF Montréal in 2017 out of UC Santa Barbara, appearing five times. After his stint with the Quebec side, he signed with LA Galaxy II of USL Championship in 2019, making 26 appearances and scoring two goals. He earned a promotion to the first team the following year and spent three seasons with LA Galaxy, amassing 59 appearances and 47 starts in MLS. In January 2023, DePuy was traded to Huntsville's parent club Nashville SC.

Fans can watch the Boys in Blue take on Orlando City B on Sunday at the club's official watch party at Yellowhammer Brewing (2600 Clinton Ave. W, Huntsville, AL 35805).

TRANSACTION: Huntsville City FC signs defender Nick DePuy

NICK DEPUY

Position: Defenderâ¯â¯

Height: 6'4"â¯â¯

Weight: 205 lbsâ¯

Birthdate: Nov. 14, 1994

Age:â¯29â¯â¯

Birthplace: Irvine, Calif.

Nationality: United States

Last Club: Nashville SC (MLS)â¯

HUNTSVILLE CITY ROSTER AS OF MAY 24, 2024â¯â¯

Goalkeeper: Simon Jillson

Defenders: Fernando Ciceron, Kessy Coulibaly, Nick DePuy, Tomás Ritondale, and Joel Sangwa

Midfielders: Patrick Amarh, Jonathan Bolaños, Brennan Creek, Isaiah Johnston, Faiz Opande, Sergi Oriol, and Ollie Wright

Forwards: Maximus Ekk and Tyler Pasnik

