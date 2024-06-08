Huntsville City FC Signs Midfielder Axel Picazo and Acquires Defender Will Perkins on Short-Term Loan from Union Omaha

June 8, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club announced today that it has signed 23-year-old midfielder Axel Picazo and acquired 24-year-old defender Will Perkins on a short-term loan from Union Omaha. The newest Boys in Blue will be eligible to make their debuts tonight at 7 p.m. CT against Crown Legacy FC at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium.

Picazo, who was teammates with Huntsville goalkeeper Simon Jillson in 2023 and former HCFC Director of Soccer Operations and current Nashville SC Director of Soccer Operations Liam Doyle in 2022, most recently played for LA Galaxy 2 (now Ventura County FC), where he amassed 71 appearances and five goals during three seasons in Southern California. Before his time with Galaxy 2, the midfielder spent two seasons with Philadelphia Union II, making 35 appearances and 19 starts and scoring three goals.

As a youth player, Picazo was a member of the Lonestar SC Academy from 2013 to 2015, tallying 20 goals in 38 appearances during the 2015 season. In 2016, he joined the Philadelphia Union Academy, making nearly 100 appearances and scoring 24 goals in three seasons. On the international level, Picazo was called up to the United States U-16 Boys National Team camp ahead of the IMG Cup in 2016 and the U-18 Boys National Team in 2018.

Perkins comes to Huntsville on loan from USL League One side Union Omaha, where he has made five appearances this season. He was signed this winter after a five-year college career with Western Michigan University and Michigan State University. Perkins helped lead the Western Michigan Broncos to the Missouri Valley Conference regular season and conference tournament title while adding one goal and six assists to earn second-team all-conference honors.

The 24-year-old defender was part of Michigan State's NCAA College Cup Semifinal squad in 2018. He served as team captain in his last two seasons with the Spartans, finishing his career in East Lansing, Mich. with four goals and five assists across 2,665 minutes played.

AXEL PICAZO

Position: MidfielderÃ¢â¬Â¯

Height: 5'9"Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Weight: 160 lbsÃ¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Birthdate: April 5, 2001

Age:Ã¢â¬Â¯23Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Birthplace: Mexico City, Mexico

Nationality: United States, Mexico

Last Club: LA Galaxy 2 (MLS NEXT Pro)

WILL PERKINS

Position: DefenderÃ¢â¬Â¯

Height: 5'8"Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Weight: 150 lbsÃ¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Birthdate: Jan. 1, 2000

Age:Ã¢â¬Â¯24Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Birthplace: Detroit, Michigan

Nationality: United States

Last Club: Union Omaha (USL League One)

HUNTSVILLE CITY ROSTER AS OF JUNE 8, 2024Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Goalkeeper: Simon Jillson

Defenders: Fernando Ciceron, Kessy Coulibaly, Will Perkins, Tomás Ritondale, and Joel Sangwa

Midfielders: Patrick Amarh, Jonathan Bolaños, Brennan Creek, Isaiah Johnston, Ethan O'Brien, Faiz Opande, Sergi Oriol, Axel Picazo, and Ollie Wright

Forwards: Maximus Ekk and Tyler Pasnik

