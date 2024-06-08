Timbers2 Set for Ventura County FC
June 8, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Portland Timbers 2 News Release
Coming off an exciting PK win over Houston, Timbers2 turns their attention Sunday to Ventura County SC at Providence Park at 5pm PT. Free tickets are available via SeatGeek.
Ticket Information
Tickets for Friday's match are FREE, but need to be reserved in advance.
How To Watch
Watch the matchup with Ventura County live on MLS Season Pass.
The Storyline
Timbers2 (3-4-4-2, 15pts) continue their two-game homestand Sunday with a match against Ventura County. Last week, Portland defeated Houston Dynamo FC 2 on PKs, prevailing 4-3 in the shootout. The match also featured a spectacular free-kick golazo from Josh Penn which was nominated for MLS Next Pro Goal of the Week. Ventura County FC, formerly known as LA Galaxy II, currently sit third in the Western Conference with 22 points (6-3-2-2). The Southern
California side has won just two of its previous seven matches, but each of those wins came in its last three.
