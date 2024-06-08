Huntsville City FC Earns 4-2 Win Against Crown Legacy FC

June 8, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club earned a 4-2 win against Crown Legacy FC at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium through a Forster Ajago brace and goals from Jony Bolaños and Woobens Pacius.

Huntsville got the scoring started early when in the 3rd minute, Izzy Johnston's long ball found Bolaños, who sent in a cross to Ajago, and the forward poked the ball into the back of the net for his first goal of the night. The Bolaños to Ajago connection would link up again in the 41st minute when the former's pass found the latter in the box for his second goal of the game and his fifth in his last four games.

Watch Ajago's first goal here and his second goal here.

Cam Duke got one back for Crown Legacy in first half stoppage time, and Willian Sangoquiza equalized for the visitors in the 57th minute. Huntsville grabbed the lead back in the 74th minute, when Ollie Wright intercepted a pass and dribbled the ball up field before finding Bolaños, who fired the ball past the keeper for his fourth goal of the season.

Watch Bolaños' goal here.

A pair of substitutes making their Huntsville debuts sealed the win when Axel Picazo found Woobens Pacius, who struck the ball into the far corner.

Watch Pacius' goal here.

The Boys in Blue will be back in action on Sunday, June 16 to host Chicago Fire FC II at 6 p.m. CT at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium. Tickets to the match can be purchased here.

Notes:Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Huntsville CityÃ¢â¬Â¯FCÃ¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

scored the opening goal of a match for the first time since April 13 vs. Crown Legacy FC

has scored eight goals in its last two matches

is undefeated against Crown Legacy FC at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium (2W-0L-1D, 0SOW)

have had two players start every match this season:Ã¢â¬Â¯Jony Bolaños and Fernando Ciceron

Forster Ajago

scored his team-leading fourth and fifth goals of the season

has scored five goals in his last four games

Jony Bolaños

served as team captain for the seventh-straight match

scored his fourth goal of the season

recorded his team-leading fourth and fifth assists of the season

has recorded four assists in his last two matches

Simon Jillson made his Huntsville City FC debut

Ethan O'Brien made his first Huntsville City FC and MLS NEXT Pro start

Woobens Pacius

made his Huntsville City FC and MLS NEXT Pro debut

scored his first goal of the season

Axel Picazo

made his Huntsville City FC debut

recorded his first assist of the season

Will Perkins made his Huntsville City FC and MLS NEXT Pro debut

Ollie Wright recorded his fourth assist of the season

Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Box Score:Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Huntsville City FC (2W-7L-3D, 0SOW, 9 pts.) vs. Crown Legacy FC (4W-4L-3D, 2SOW, 17 pts.)Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium | Huntsville, Ala.

Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Final Score:Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

HCFC: 4Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

CLFC: 2Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Scoring Summary:Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

HCFC: Forster Ajago (A: Jony Bolaños) 3'

HCFC: Forster Ajago (A: Jony Bolaños) 41'

CLFC: Cam Duke (A: Aron John) 45+2'

CLFC: Willian Sangoquiza (A: Filip Mirkovic) 57'

HCFC: Jony Bolaños (A: Ollie Wright) 74'

HCFC: Woobens Pacius (A: Axel Picazo) 84'

Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Discipline:Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

HCFC: Tomás Ritondale (caution) 21'

HCFC: Izzy Johnston (caution) 45+7'

CLFC: Willian Sangoquiza (caution) 54'

CLFC: Assane Ouedraogo (caution) 67'

Lineups:Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

HCFC Starters: Simon Jillson, Tomás Ritondale (Joey Skinner 58'), Fernando Ciceron, Faiz Opande, Joel Sangwa (Will Perkins 46'), Izzy Johnston, Tyler Pasnik (Axel Picazo 58'), Ethan O'Brien, Ollie Wright (Woobens Pacius 75'), Forster Ajago, Jony Bolaños (C)

Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Substitutes: Ammar Delic, Scott Cheevers, Alejandro Velazquez-Lopez, Isaiah Jones, Adem Sipić

Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

CLFC Starters: Nick Holliday, Jahlane Forbes (Chandler Young 76'), Assane Ouedraogo, Willian Sangoquiza, Jack Neeley, Filip Mirkovic, Brandon Cambridge (Josue Rodrigues 63'), Aron John (Phillip Mayaka 46'), Cam Duke (Julian Bravo 76'), Dylan Sing, Brian Carmona (Jonathan Nyandjo 46')

Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Substitutes: Erik Peña Boardman, Chituru Odunze, Brandon Parrish, Amare Lucas

Attendance: 4,782

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.