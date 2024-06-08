Timbers Sign Sawyer Jura, Kyle Linhares to Short-Term Agreement from T2

June 8, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers signed T2 defender Sawyer Jura and attacker Kyle Linhares to short-term agreements ahead of tonight's away match against St. Louis CITY SC, the club announced today. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. (Pacific) Saturday at CITYPARK in St. Louis, Missouri. Streaming is available on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish as well as local radio broadcasts, 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150 AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Today marks Linhares' first-ever Timbers call-up. The Teaneck, New Jersey, native was drafted 40th overall in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft out of Georgetown, where he scored seven goals and contributed 18 assists in his 76 appearances (53 starts) for the Hoyas. Linhares, 21, has three goals and three assists to his name with T2 so far in 2024, starting in all 11 matches he has appeared in.

Jura, 18, receives his second Timbers call-up after earning his first for the match against the San Jose Earthquakes on May 15. The defender is under contract with T2 through 2025 and is set to fully join the first team as a Homegrown Player in 2026 through the 2027 MLS season. The Bend, Oregon native made his professional debut for T2 on Aug. 27, 2022, and has since made 17 appearances (11 starts) for the MLS NEXT Pro side. This season, Jura has made seven appearances (all starts) for T2, registering two goals and one assist.

Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro or USL) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). Saturday marks Jura's second of four and Linhares' first. An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season. However, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

