NYRB II Battles Toronto FC II for the First Time this Season on Sunday at MSU Soccer Park
June 8, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
New York Red Bulls II News Release
HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls II (4-5-3, 17 pts.) battle Toronto FC (3-3-3, 14 pts.) for the first time this season on Sunday, June 9 at MSU Soccer Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET with coverage available on MLSNEXTPro.com.
New York currently sits in seventh in the Eastern Conference standings and are looking to bounce back after their fourth-straight loss. Defender Curtis Ofori scored his first career professional goal in New York's last match against NYCFC II on Saturday, June 1. Red Bulls II have posted a 3-1-3 mark this season when facing off against clubs for the first time.
Toronto FC II come into the match looking to also bounce back after a 4-1 loss at home against Chicago Fire FC II. Toronto was on a six-match unbeaten streak before their most recent loss, including winning their last two MLS NEXT Pro road matches against Huntsville City FC and Orlando City B. New York Red Bulls II will be seeking their first win at MSU Soccer Park this season.
The last time the two clubs played each other, Red Bulls II won 3-0 at Toronto FC II on September 1, 2023. Midfielder Mohammed Sofo recorded his second career MLS NEXT Pro goal in the match, which was the game-winning goal. Sofo currently leads Red Bulls II in assists with six this season.
Following Sunday's match, Red Bulls II will travel to Ouellette Stadium on the campus of Southern New Hampshire University to face off against New England Revolution II on Friday, June 14. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET with coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
