Timbers2 Fall 2-1 to North Texas SC on Saturday Afternoon at Providence Park

April 5, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







PORTLAND, ORE. - Timbers2 suffered a 2-1 defeat to North Texas SC at Providence Park on Saturday afternoon. Kyle Linhares got on the boars for Portland in the first minute, however the visitors even the score fourteen minutes later before winning the match in second half stoppage time.

Full recap, box score, and highlights to come...

Next Game

Next up, T2 will host Colorado Rapids 2 at Providence Park on Sunday, April 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. (Pacific) and will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

