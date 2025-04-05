Atlanta United 2 vs. Inter Miami CF II Now Set for 12 p.m. ET
April 5, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Inter Miami CF II News Release
Inter Miami CF II's away fixture at Atlanta United 2 will now kickoff on Sunday, April 6, at 12 p.m. ET, instead of the originally scheduled 7:30 p.m ET
We appreciate our fans' understanding and look forward to their support as the MLS NEXT Pro action continues.
This match will be available to stream on MLSNEXTPro.com.
