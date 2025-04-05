Carolina Core FC Defeats NYCFCII in Dominant Fashion

April 5, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

High Point, NC - In a highly anticipated rematch at Truist Point Stadium, Carolina Core FC would prove to be too much for NYCFCII, as five different goal scorers helped The Foxes earn their first win of the MLS NEXT Pro season.

Goal-Scoring Plays

CCFC - David "Pachi" Polanco, 5th minute: Following a direct free kick, a deflection fell to forward David "Pachi" Polanco, who rifled the ball with his right foot into the bottom left corner of the net.

CCFC - Facundo Canete, 9th minute: A perfectly timed pass from defender Paul Leonardi found midfielder Facundo Canete through on goal, who faked out the goalkeeper before sliding the ball into the back of the net.

CCFC - Jacob Evans, 20th minute: Midfielder Jacob Evans stepped up to the spot and fired the ball down the middle past the NYCFCII keeper.

CCFC - Glory Nzingo, 78th minute: Following a deflection, midfielder Glory Nzingo carried the ball from the halfway mark, where he met the goalkeeper just outside the six-yard box, before slotting a shot into the bottom right corner of the net.

CCFC - Derek Cuevas, 86th minute: After receiving the ball on the right wing, midfielder Derek Cuevas glided past the NYCFCII defenders before cutting inside on his left foot and rifling a shot into the bottom left corner.

Postgame Notes

Five Star Performance

Carolina Core FC's scintillating attacking display resulted in five goals from five different players. David "Pachi" Polanco opened the scoring in the fifth minute of the game with his first goal of the MLS NEXT Pro season. CCFC didn't have to wait long to double their lead, as Facundo Canete found the bottom corner just four minutes later. Jacob Evans would add a third goal from the penalty spot, bringing him to a team-high three goals on the season. The barrage would continue in the second half, as new signing Glory Nzingo curled a shot into the bottom right corner. Derek Cuevas ended the match with a brilliant run and finish, cutting inside the box, bringing the total to five goals on the night.

Going For Glory

After making his debut in the previous round of the US Open Cup, Glory Nzingo continued his debut week by making his first MLS NEXT Pro appearance. The midfielder had an instant impact on the game, beginning a run from just inside midfield and finishing with a shot across the goal to bring the night's goal tally up to four. Nzingo would go on to deliver the final assist to Derek Cuevas, helping to solidify the 5-0 win. Glory would lead the game in chances created (5) while also registering a 93% pass completion rate. The Ireland Under-21 international is having a strong start to his debut in MLS NEXT Pro with two goal contributions in his first match.

First MLS NEXT Pro Win

Following a draw against Inter Miami CF II in their first match and a loss to NYCFCII in their second, Carolina Core FC secured its first win of the season in MLS NEXT Pro, defeating NYCFCII at home by a remarkable 5-0 scoreline. CCFC showed out in their home debut, scoring five goals, the most in a game in club history, in addition to keeping its first clean sheet of the season after a strong defensive performance. CCFC returns to action again on Sunday, April 13th at 3pm, as they host Chattanooga FC in The Battle of the Independents.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Paul Leonardi (Zion Scarlett - 72'), Daniel Chica, Ibrahim Covi, Juan Pablo Rodriguez, Jathan Juarez (Derek Cuevas - 77') ; Facundo Canete, Alenga Charles (Santiago Cambindo - 46'), Drake Hadeed (Glory Nzingo - 46'), Jacob Evans; David "Pachi" Polanco (Josuha Rodriguez - 77').

Substitutes not used - Aryeh Miller, Andrew Pannenberg, Mateo Sarmiento, Anthony Sumo Jr.

New York City FC II - Alexander Rando; Max Murray, Prince Amponsah (Pierce Infuso - 70'), Jack Loura, Jonathan Lopez (Gianluca Rizzo - 46'); Peter Molinari, Evan Lim; Collin McCamy (Eligio Guarino - 84'), Sebastiano Musu (Luka Sunjic - 60'), Julien Lacher, Seymour Reid.

Substitutes not used - Brennan Klein, Dylan McDermott, Christopher TianLong Tiao.

Next Game

Carolina Core FC will strive to continue its winning ways in another homestand against Chattanooga FC in MLS NEXT Pro. Tickets to the match are available for purchase here: Carolina Core FC vs Chattanooga FC Tickets

2025 MLS NEXT Pro

Carolina Core FC vs New York City FC II

April 5th, 2025 - Truist Point Stadium (High Point, NC)

Carolina Core FC record: 1-1-1 (5 points - 7th in the Eastern Conference)

New York City FC II record: 2-1-1 (8 points - 4th in the Eastern Conference)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Carolina Core FC 3 2 5

New York City FC II 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

CCFC: David "Pachi" Polanco - 5'

CCFC: Facundo Canete (Paul Leonardi) - 9'

CCFC: Jacob Evans (p) - 20'

CCFC: Glory Nzingo (Josuha Rodriguez) - 78'

CCFC: Derek Cuevas (Glory Nzingo) - 86'

Misconduct Summary:

NYCFCII: Collin McCamy (caution) - 16'

NYCFCII: Jonathan Lopez (caution) - 19'

CCFC : Alenga Charles (caution) - 36'

Referee: Kaitlyn Trowbridge

Assistant Referees: Ben Rigel, Hillis Waddell III

Fourth Official: Joe Surgan

Weather: Sunny, 82 degrees.

Attendance: 4,430 (sellout)

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

