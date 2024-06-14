Huntsville City FC to Host Chicago Fire II on Sunday, June 16

June 14, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club will play the second of three June home matches on Sunday, June 16 at 6 p.m. CT when it hosts Chicago Fire II at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium, presented by Huntsville International Airport.

Here are five things to know for Sunday's match, airing live on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV.

Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium will celebrate Father's Day on Sunday. Special dad merchandise, including a t-shirt, golf shirt, and other golf paraphernalia will be available for purchase at the team store. After the final whistle, fathers and their families can come down and take a photo on the field.

Huntsville City FC is undefeated all-time against Chicago Fire II, earning two draws against the side last season. The Boys in Blue earned a 1-1 draw and 4-1 shootout win in Illinois on May 12, 2023, with midfielder Izzy Johnston scoring in regulation and converting the winning penalty in the shootout. The two sides played to a 2-2 draw at Wicks Family Field on Sept. 24, 2023.

Midfielder Jony Bolaños was named MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchweek 13 for his performance last weekend against Crown Legacy FC. Bolaños recorded two in the first half, bringing his total to four in his last two games. The 26-year-old also scored the winning goal in the 74th minute. He is the third Huntsville player to win Player of the Matchweek honors, joining former Boys in Blue Kemy Amiche and Azaad Liadi.

Since returning from injury on May 18, forward Forster Ajago has scored five goals and recorded one assist in his last four games, including scoring two goals in Huntsville's 4-2 win against Crown Legacy FC last Saturday.

Defender Joey Skinner will make his 30th all-time appearance in his next outing. He would become the fifth Boy in Blue to reach the milestone, joining midfielders Jony Bolaños, Izzy Johnston, and Ollie Wright, and forward Adem Sipić.

