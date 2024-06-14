Revolution II Defeat New York Red Bulls II, 1-0

June 14, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HOOKSETT, N.H. - New England Revolution II (4-7-2; 16 pts.) defeated New York Red Bulls II (5-6-3; 20 pts.), 1-0, on Friday night at Ouellette Stadium. Midfielder Maciel scored his first goal of the 2024 season with a highlight-reel game-winner. On the defensive end, goalkeeper JD Gunn made four saves to secure his first clean sheet performance of his professional career.

New England dominated the opening 45 minutes, registering a season-high 16 shots, six on target, in the first half. Maciel put his team on top in the 40th minute, one-timing the ball mid-air with a right-footed strike to the top right corner. Maciel continues to appear in every match this season for Revolution II.

Revolution II held New York scoreless through the remainder of the match, with Gunn making a diving save in the final minutes to help secure the team's first clean sheet victory of 2024. Midfielder Luka Borovic led New England with a season-high seven shots, three on target, across his 90 minutes of action. Cranston, R.I. native Gevork Diarbian registered three shots on target, matching his career-high, while Newton, Mass. native Patrick Leal logged 86 minutes and recorded a career-high six shots while playing as a striker for the first time with Revolution II.

Friday's win also featured the returns of Colby Quiñones and Alex Monis, who earned selections to the Puerto Rico and Philippines Senior National Teams, respectively, for 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Both appeared as second-half substitutes in tonight's win.

New England continues the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season on Sunday, June 23, hosting Crown Legacy FC at Ouellette Stadium in New Hampshire. The 6:00 p.m. ET kickoff streams live on MLSNEXTPro.com with Mark Schoenster calling the action.

New England Revolution II 1, New York Red Bulls II 0

June 14, 2024 - Ouellette Stadium (Hooksett, N.H.) New England registered its first clean sheet victory of the 2024 season, while outshooting New York 24-14 in Friday night's win. Luka Borovic paced Revolution II with seven shots, three on target. Damario McIntosh suited up for his 10th start in tonight's match and his first start after signing a professional contract with Revolution II this week. Maciel tallied his first goal of the season, the winning tally, in the 40th minute. JD Gunn recorded his first shutout this season with a four-save performance. McIntosh was one of four Revolution Academy products to earn a start tonight alongside Malcolm Fry, Gevork Diarbian, and Eric Klein.

GAME CAPSULE

Referee: Thomas Snyder

Assistant Referees: Tom Felice, Jacob Little

Fourth Official: Johnathan Luk

Weather: 74 degrees and partly cloudy

Scoring Summary:

NE - Maciel 1 (Unassisted) 40'

Misconduct Summary:

RBNY - Davi Alexandre (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 49'

RBNY - Juan Gutierrez Ruiz (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 55'

NE - Revolution Bench (Yellow Card - Dissent) 60'

RBNY - Red Bulls Bench (Yellow Card - Dissent) 63'

NE - Colby Quiñones (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 90'

RBNY - Aiden Jarvis (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 90'+1'

RBNY - Rafael Mosquera Diaz (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 90'+1'

New England Revolution II : JD Gunn; Moshtaba Al-Hasnawi, Tiago Suarez (Joshua Bolma 75'), Hesron Barry, Damario McIntosh; Maciel, Eric Klein; Gevork Diarbian, Luka Borovic, Malcolm Fry (Colby Quiñones 75') ; Patrick Leal (Alex Monis 86').

Substitutes Not Used: Andrej Bjelajac, Brandonn Bueno, Grant Emerhi, Joshua Partal, Aidan Reilly, Max Weinstein.

New York Red Bulls II: Aidan Stokes; Curtis Ofori, Jair Collahuazo (Davi Alexandre 46'), Juan Gutierrez Ruiz, Dylan Sullivan (Copeland Berkley 61'); Rafael Mosquera Diaz, Steven Sserwadda, Adri Mehmeti (Aiden Jarvis 46'), Malick Dembele (Matthew Dos Santos 85'); Frank Ssebufu, Ranner Rosborough.

Substitutes Not Used: Alan Rutkowski.

New England Revolution II

Team Statistics

New York Red Bulls II

24 (9)

Shots (on Target)

14 (4)

7

Blocked Shots

6

4

Saves

8

8

Corner Kicks

7

3

Offsides

2

10

Fouls

11

335 (75.5%)

Passes Attempted (% Completed)

400 (77.8%)

POSTGAME QUOTES: NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II 1, NEW YORK RED BULLS II 0

Revolution II Head Coach Richie Williams

On the overall performance:

Williams: "Well, any time you win it's always a very good feeling after you've played 90 minutes. The games past I think we've played very well for periods of time throughout the game, and we've talked from the beginning of the season about consistency. We've been a little unfortunate with some of the injuries that we've had, and some players getting called up to their national teams, so we're a little thin on some players, but we've had some young players be able to come up and contribute, and some players having to play different positions, but again, we don't want to make excuses, we want to go out there and still play well. I think the consistency factor was big from this game. We knew how Red Bulls were going to play. The players knew that against them it's definitely a different type of way they play, but we played really well from the first minute to the 90th. We made a ton of chances. Unfortunately, we only got one goal, but that's all we needed on the day, so hopefully we'll take those chances next week. And we got a clean sheet, so overall, I thought it was a really good job by everyone for 90 minutes."

On the defensive performance and keeping a clean sheet:

Williams: "I think they defended really well, all four of them. Again, it's never just your back four, right? So, we're a pressing team. We like to set up the press high up the field, so it even starts with our attacking players and how well they press, and how we want them to press through our midfield and to our back four, and then obviously goalkeeper. JD [Gunn] on the day made a couple good saves for us, and that's why you have goalkeepers in the game, the last line of defense for you. So, yeah, from the front, to the back, to the goalkeeper, everybody defended really well together, and again, we did what we needed to do to win the game."

On Maciel's importance as a veteran presence within the group:

Williams: "Maciel's a good six for us in terms of the ball, the movement of the ball. I think that's the first goal I've ever seen him score, because when we were with the first team, I don't think he ever did score. He doesn't, a lot of times, take shots, and that was one heck of a goal. It's great to see that he can contribute with a goal, but for the most part, he's that link between our back four and our attacking players, and very good on the ball playing balls forward, changing the point of attack, and also plugging up holes defensively for us in the middle of the field."

Revolution II Defender Damario McIntosh

On McIntosh's thoughts on tonight's 1-0 victory against New York Red Bulls II:

McIntosh: "Good game. Obviously Red Bull- a very good team, a very physical, strong team. So, I feel like from the first minute to the 90th minute we battled, we were strong, physical. Yeah, I mean, great game overall. Obviously, we came out with three points, which is what our goal was coming into this game, and we achieved it, so it was good."

On McIntosh's week after signing his first professional contract with Revolution II:

McIntosh: "Great week overall. Signing my first professional contract and ending it with three points, it's all I wanted."

On what is special about New England:

McIntosh: "Coaches, players, the environment, everybody's great."

Revolution II Goalkeeper JD Gunn

On keeping a clean sheet:

Gunn: "That's like scoring a hat trick for a goalie, right, getting a clean sheet? So, obviously super happy for that. You've just got to stay locked in for that one moment, like at the end, I had the save. To be honest, other than that, they didn't really have too many chances. So, just stay locked in and keep doing your job, and make sure you're always on your toes, ready for anything."

On savoring the clean sheet, but continuing to move forward:

Gunn: "I mean, this should be the standard, right? I'm not satisfied with where I'm at now. I want to keep growing and keep getting better, and hopefully more clean sheets to come. So, yeah, I'm excited, but I'll be excited for the night but then tomorrow it's back to work, and same mentality, keep moving forward and always hungry, never satisfied."

On Maciel's game-winning goal:

Gunn: "Come on, it's a banger. That could be a winner in any game. Obviously, we had multiple chances. Probably could've been four or five if we put them all away, but again, a win's a win, so it doesn't really matter how you do it, as long as you get three points at the end of the day."

Revolution II Midfielder Patrick Leal

On the overall performance:

Leal: "Just really happy with the boys. We worked hard, we trained hard all week, and I think it was a deserved win."

On playing in a new role as a striker:

Leal: "I mean, it's definitely a different role than I've played all season. I've played a lot of positions this season, so wherever coach tells me to play, I'm happy to go out there and play for him and for the team. I enjoyed playing out there, you know? Goals, I didn't score today, but they'll come."

On Maciel following up Leal's MLS NEXT Pro Goal of the Week effort:

Leal: "That's what I told him [Maciel] at halftime - I was like, 'Come on, you're trying to one up me.' No, it was a beautiful goal. Just the technique he had, like JD [Gunn] said, the Brazilians are different gravy. Maciel is just a great player."

