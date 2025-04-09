Revolution II Fall to Orlando City B, 1-0

April 9, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - New England Revolution II (2-1-1; 8 pts.) fell to Orlando City B (3-1-1; 11 pts.), 1-0, in their first road contest of the season on Wednesday night at Osceola Heritage Park. Academy midfielder Judah Siqueira, a 16-year-old Easton, Mass. native, entered the match in the second half to become the 40th Academy product to make their professional debut with Revolution II.

New England nearly opened the scoring early in the sixth minute, when midfielder Gevork Diarbian curled in a shot that just went wide of the right post. The Cranston, R.I. native led New England's attack with four shots and three key passes on the night. Revolution II generated several more scoring opportunities in the first half, including midfielder Eric Klein's low shot that was stopped by Orlando goalkeeper Javier Otero two minutes later. Klein, the 2023-24 UnitedHealthcare Revolution Academy Player of the Year, recorded two shots in his fourth consecutive 90-minute shift to open the season.

In search of an offensive spark, New England deployed four second-half substitutes, with Damorney Hutchinson, Olger Escobar, Cristiano Oliveira, and Siqueira all seeing action off the bench. Despite outshooting Orlando 15-9, the hosts claimed the lead in the 81st minute when forward Shakur Mohammed broke the deadlock with the winning goal. Tonight's match marked New England's second consecutive game with a season-high 15 shots and third straight match with 10 or more shots.

On the defensive end, Revolution II's streak without conceding a goal to open the season ended at 350 minutes. Captain Victor Souza and Gabe Dahlin, who suited up for his first professional start tonight, led the central defense, while Homegrown Player Damario McIntosh and Hesron Barry both logged 90-minute outings on the flanks. In net for New England, Donovan Parisian, the club's 2025 MLS SuperDraft first-round pick, recorded two saves in his second straight start.

Revolution II will open a two-game homestand on Wednesday, April 23, hosting Columbus Crew 2 at Gillette Stadium. The 5:00 p.m. ET kickoff is available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app with Jake Griffith calling the action.

MATCH NOTES

M Gevork Diarbian, a Cranston, R.I. native, led New England's attack with four shots and three key passes in tonight's contest.

D Gabe Dahlin, a Sweden international, logged 90 minutes in his first professional start tonight.

Ugandan M Allan Oyirwoth recorded two shots, one on target, in his third straight start with Revolution II.

F Alex Monis suited up for his 50th MLS NEXT Pro start, logging 76 minutes tonight.

GK Donovan Parisian, a 2025 MLS SuperDraft pick, recorded two saves in his second straight appearance with Revolution II.

16-year-old M Judah Siqueira, an Easton, Mass. native, entered the match as a late second-half substitute to become the 40th Academy product to make their professional debut with Revolution II since the club's inaugural season in 2020.

Revolution II conceded its first goal of the 2025 season tonight. The team opened the season with three straight clean sheets and went 350 minutes without conceding a goal.

New England matched its season-high 15 shots in the contest to Orlando's nine, with four attempts on target. Tonight's match marks the third consecutive game that Revolution II has recorded 10 or more shots this season.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution II Match #4

New England Revolution II 0 vs. Orlando City B 1

April 9, 2025 - Osceola Heritage Park (Kissimmee, Fla.)

Referee: Benjamin Meyer

Assistant Referee: Juan Pablo Casas (AR1)

Assistant Referee: Kendall McCardell (AR2)

Fourth Official: Corbin Goodyear

Weather: 73 degrees and sunny

Scoring Summary:

ORL - Shakur Mohammed 3 (Shawn Platts 1) 81'

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Hesron Barry (Yellow Card) 17'

NE - Eric Klein (Yellow Card) 44'

ORL - Dyson Clapier (Yellow Card) 58'

ORL - Tahir Reid-Brown (Yellow Card) 62'

ORL - Riyon Tori (Yellow Card) 88'

New England Revolution II: Donovan Parisian; Hesron Barry, Victor Souza (C), Gabe Dahlin, Damario McIntosh; Gevork Diarbian (Olger Escobar 61'), Eric Klein (Judah Siqueira 88'), Allan Oyirwoth, Alex Monis (Cristiano Oliveira 76'); Marcos Dias, Liam Butts (Damorney Hutchinson 61').

Substitutes Not Used: Max Weinstein, Eli Ackerman.

Orlando City B: Javier Otero; Zakaria Taifi, Thomas Williams, Shawn Platts, Tahir Reid-Brown; Jhon Solis, Colin Guske; Gustavo Caraballo (Hayden Sargis 78'), Justin Ellis (Riyon Tori 55'), Shakur Mohammed, Thalles (Dyson Clapier 30').

Substitutes Not Used: Juan Quevedo, Tristian Himes, Noham Abdellaoui, Clovis Archange, Dylan Judelson, Carlos Mercado.

New England Revolution II Team Statistics Orlando City B

15 Shots 9

4 Shots (on Target) 3

6 Blocked Shots 5

2 Saves 3

5 Corner Kicks 5

2 Offsides 2

18 Fouls 12

406 (84.2%) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 396 (87.9%)

