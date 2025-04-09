Tacoma Defiance Travels to LAFC2 Thursday Night in Pacific Division Matchup

April 9, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance News Release









Tacoma Defiance in the rain

(Tacoma Defiance) Tacoma Defiance in the rain(Tacoma Defiance)

RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance travels to LAFC2 on Thursday, April 10 at Titan Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

Defiance is most recently coming off a 5-3 comeback win over Whitecaps FC 2 that saw Tacoma score all five of its goals after the 70th minute. Yu Tsukanome scored a hat trick as a second-half substitute, bagging all three goals in a 14-minute span. Tsukanome earned Player of the Matchweek honors for his performance and his four goals through three games lead all of MLS NEXT Pro. Tacoma currently sits in second place in the Pacific Division with six points, three points behind Ventura County FC.

Following Thursday's match, Tacoma hosts USL Championship side Oakland Roots SC in the Third Round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday, April 15 at Starfire Stadium (7:30 p.m. PT / Paramount+).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent: Josh Eastern

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 9, 2025

Tacoma Defiance Travels to LAFC2 Thursday Night in Pacific Division Matchup - Tacoma Defiance

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.