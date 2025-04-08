Revolution II Visit Orlando City B on Wednesday

April 8, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - With three consecutive clean sheets to kick off the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, New England Revolution II (2-0-1, 8 pts.) travel to Orlando City B (2-1-1; 8 pts.) for their first road match of the season. The midweek match kicks off at Osceola Heritage Park at 7:00 p.m. ET and is available to watch live via MLSNEXTPro.com, with Josh Appel calling the action.

Revolution II enters Wednesday's clash in strong form, sitting third in the Eastern Conference after a 4-0 rout of Toronto FC II in its most recent match on March 28. With the shutout victory over Toronto, Revolution II has kept three clean sheets to begin a season for the first time and stands as the lone team in MLS NEXT Pro to not concede a goal yet in 2025. New England's streak of three consecutive games without conceding a goal is the team's first since 2023.

New England's offense also ranks first in the league for its accurate shooting percentage (53.3%), with 30 total shots, 16 on target. Leading Revolution II's attack is forward Marcos Dias, who registered one free-kick goal and two assists in the March 28 win. The Brazil international owns the second-most goal contributions (4) in MLS NEXT Pro this season, with his two goals and two assists on the year.

Forward Liam Butts, who has two goals of his own this season, recorded his first professional brace on March 28. Last season, the Penn State product tallied five goals across 11 appearances with Revolution II. Midfielder Olger Escobar, a Revere, Mass. native and Revolution Academy graduate, also contributed to New England's attack, netting his first professional goal with his hometown club.

In net for New England, goalkeeper Donovan Parisian, New England's first-round pick in the 2025 SuperDraft, made two saves in his professional debut. In front of Parisian, first-team signee Keegan Hughes and Revolution II veteran Victor Souza anchored the central defense, while left back Hesron Barry and Homegrown player Damario McIntosh covered the flanks.

Wednesday's match is the first of two meetings between New England and Orlando this season. Revolution II has logged results in five of the six all-time matches between the two teams, with a 3-1-2 record. The Lions, sitting in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings, fell to Chattanooga FC, 2-0, last weekend on the road.

