FC Cincinnati 2 Face Midweek Road Test against New York City FC II

April 8, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 travel to Queens, New York Wednesday night for a meeting against New York City FC II at Belson Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Orange and Blue will look to earn their first win of the season, and first win against the Pigeons away from home, while NYCFC II prepare for their second match in a five-day span.

The match will stream live on MLSNEXTPro.com.

FC CINCINNATI 2 at NEW YORK CITY FC II - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 9, 2025 - 7:30 P.M. ET - BELSON STADIUM

FC CINCINNATI 2 NOTES

A CHALLENGE AT BELSON - The Orange and Blue have yet to earn three points against NYCFC II when playing at Belson Stadium. Despite the results in the Big Apple, FCC 2 have managed to score in each of the three-all time meetings against the Pigeons at their home venue. The Orange and Blue have also managed to take two or more points in two of the last three overall meetings against NYCFC II.

CHIRILA SCORES - FC Cincinnati Academy and FC Cincinnati 2 defender Andrei Chirila scored the Orange and Blue's first goal of the season on March 30 against Chicago Fire FC II. His headed effort in the fourth minute is also his first professional goal after making his debut at the MLS NEXT Pro level in the club's season opener.

AN EARLY MIDWEEK TEST - For the second time this season, FCC 2 will face a midweek road test when the Orange and Blue travel to face NYCFC II. The meeting will be FCC 2's first of three Wednesday matches, and second of nine weekday matches over the course of the year. The Orange and Blue played six weekday matches last season finishing the year with a 3-2-1 record.

SCOUTING NEW YORK CITY FC II (2-2-1, 8 PTS., 5TH IN EASTERN CONFERENCE)

It has been a busy, up and down start to the season for a New York City FC II side that has played five matches through the opening month of the season. The Pigeons took eight of a possible nine points through their first three matches but have lost two straight, where they were outscored 8-2, including a 5-0 loss against Carolina Core FC.

Academy forward Seymour Reid, who signed an MLS NEXT Pro contract through 2025 and will join the first team as a Homegrown Player in 2026, has three in five matches. The 16-year-old has large shoes to fill for the Pigeons as last season's leading goal scorer in Taylor Calheira has made the move to USL Championship side FC Tulsa.

Piero Elias, a key cog in NYCFC II's midfield, returns to the club after scoring four goals in 2024 and tallying seven assists, a team high. Elias has already started in four of the club's five matches after playing the second most matches for the Pigeons (25) a season ago.

The Pigeons will rely on a pair of goalkeepers to guard the net this season with Mac Learned and Alex Rando as the top choice keepers. Learned is in the midst of his first season with NYCFC II following a successful trail spell earlier this year. Learned has made three starts and registered 11 saves, nearly four per match, and was in goal for NYCFC II's shutout against Columbus Crew 2.

Rando signed a first team contract last season and played 16 matches for NYCFC II in the previous campaign. Rando was in goal for the team's home opener and stood tall in goal during the extra time shootout to help earn an extra point for his side.

Matt Pilkington is back with the Pigeons for his fourth MLSNP season and will have his side looking for a second consecutive appearance in postseason play. Under Pilkington's guidance, NYCFC II have consistently finished regular season play with more points than any previous season and clinched a spot in the playoffs for the first time last season.

