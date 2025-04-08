Inter Miami CF II to Host Toronto FC II at Chase Stadium

April 8, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (1W-2L-1D, 4 points) returns home to face Toronto FC II (1W-2L-0D, 3 points) for more league action on Thursday, April 10 at Chase Stadium at 7 p.m. ET for MLS NEXT Pro Matchday 5.

Where to Watch

Fans will be available to stream this match on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Previous Meetings

This matchup marks the tenth all-time meeting between the two sides. In their previous nine encounters, Toronto FC II holds the edge with five wins, while Inter Miami II has claimed three victories and drawn twice.

The last time Toronto visited Chase Stadium, the teams battled to a 1-1 draw before the visitors secured an extra point via a penalty shootout during the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Scouting Report

Toronto FC II enters the match in 12th place in the Eastern Conference after earning three points through one win and two losses. The Canadian side brings a revamped roster featuring emerging talent, including recent signing Ythallo from Brazilian powerhouse São Paulo FC.

Inter Miami II will look to bounce back in front of their home crowd following a narrow defeat away to Atlanta United 2 as they aim to climb the standings in the early stages of the season.

