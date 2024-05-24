Preview: Chattanooga FC vs Atlanta United 2

May 24, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







Chattanooga FC looks to remain unbeaten at home when it hosts Atlanta United 2 on Saturday, May 25th at 7:00 p.m. ET at Finley Stadium.

Chattanooga Football Club (5-2-3D, 2SOW, 20 pts - 2nd in overall league standings) looks to bounce back after defeat on the road last matchweek when it hosts to Atlanta United 2 (3-5-1D, 1SOW, 11 pts - 13th in East, 5th in Southeast) on Saturday, May 25th at 7:00 p.m. ET at Finley Stadium.

This will be the second meeting between the two sides after Atlanta United 2 defeated CFC 1-0 thanks to a first-half penalty kick in Kennesaw on April 17th. Atlanta United 2 is coming off a 3-2 road win over Huntsville City.

Coach's Corner

Sporting Director and Head Coach Rod Underwood previewed the second matchup of the season with Atlanta United 2.

"We know we're still forming a team. We're ten games into the season. We're a new team in the league and have players from all over the world. We're making incremental strides and we're working on things to make us competitive in the league and we want to just keep getting better in our identity and the way we play. We've achieved some things that we feel good about and have been scoring goals, but there's still a lot to be worked on.

"It doesn't really matter for us who we're playing. It's more about not losing. We want to play well and play to our identity. We don't feel like we put in a good performance against Atlanta last time out, so we want to put in a good performance and play at a high standard. That's really our main focus."

Hall of Legends induction ceremony

Fans are encouraged to arrive to Finley Stadium when gates open at 6:00 p.m. ET for a special presentation for the club's first-ever Hall of Legends class of 2024.

Thomas Clark, Bill Elliot and Zeca Ferraz are the club's first three Hall of Legends chosen by the supporter owners. Join the celebration of three foundational members of the club!

Know the Opponent

Atlanta United 2 picked up its first away win during Matchweek 10 and several 2 players helped the first team advance to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup quarter-finals midweek with a win over Charleston Battery decided by penalties, so the team will arrive at Fort Finley with some momentum.

Midfielder Javier Armas leads the team with four goals, while Erik Centeno is the club's assists leader with three. Karim Tmimi , who scored last time out at Huntsville, leads the team in both total shots (20) and shots on goal (10).

Did you know?

Chattanooga FC has scored three goals per game on average, while only conceding a single goal per game on average; the club has also scored first in every home game this season.

Taylor Gray leads the entire league in assists with six

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.