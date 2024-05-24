Toronto FC II Holds off Carolina Core FC

May 24, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II (4W-2L-2T, 14 points) defeated Carolina Core FC (1W-5L-2T, 7 points) at York Lions Stadium on Thursday evening, extending the Young Reds' unbeaten streak to six matches during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season.

TFC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made five changes to the starting eleven that downed Huntsville City FC on the road two weeks ago, with Antony Curic, Ythallo, Theo Rigopoulos, Andrei Dumitru, Nathaniel Edwards making way for Marko Stojadinovic, Lazar Stefanovic, Mark Fisher, Jesús Batiz, Charlie Sharp.

The Young Reds flew out of the traps and capitalized on their early dominance when Charlie Staniland's looping header from Mark Fisher's cross found the Carolina net in the 14th minute. The effort marked the Englishman's first goal and the Stanford graduate's first assist for their new club since joining this season.

The visitors pulled one back late in the second half when Argentinian midfielder Facundo Canete was fouled in the box before scoring the resulting penalty kick in the 84th minute.

The Thursday night encounter was seemingly heading for a draw and an ensuing MLS NEXT Pro shootout until TFC II dug deep to carve out a moment of collective magic in stoppage time. With the Young Reds' resolute defensive structure firmly in place, Adam Pearlman made a crucial interception to begin a rapid counter-attack for his side. After picking up a short pass from Pearlman, Jesús Batiz and Nathaniel Edwards combined seamlessly in the attacking third, before the Honduran winger fired home a late game-winning goal to secure all three points in front of the loud home crowd at York Lions Stadium.

The 91st minute strike marked Batiz's fifth goal contribution of the season (three goals, two assists) and Edwards' first assist for TFC II since joining the club in February. With the victory, Toronto FC II are now on a six-match unbeaten streak, recording four wins and a pair of ties in MLS NEXT Pro action since April 14.

Next up, Toronto FC II host Chicago Fire FC II on Friday, May 31 for their ninth MLS NEXT Pro match of the 2024 campaign. Kick-off from York Lions Stadium in Toronto, Ontario is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and will be available to watch on MLSNEXTPro.com and the MLS YouTube channel.

SCORING SUMMARY

TOR - Charlie Staniland 14' (Mark Fisher)

CCFC - Facundo Canete 84' (penalty kick)

TOR - Jesús Batiz 90+1' (Nathaniel Edwards)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CCFC - Facundo Canete 8' (caution)

CCFC - Christian Diaz 20' (caution)

TOR - Julian Altobelli 31' (caution)

CCFC - Ibrahim Covi 37' (caution)

TOR - Charlie Staniland 65' (caution)

TOR - Tristan Pusztahegyi 75' (caution)

TOR - Adam Pearlman 80' (caution)

LINEUPSâ¯

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Marko Stojadinovic (Tristan Pusztahegyi 69'), Adam Pearlman, Lazar Stefanovic; Mark Fisher, Charlie Staniland (Lucas Olguin 69'), Markus Cimermancic, Jesús Batiz; Julian Altobelli (C) (Nathaniel Edwards 84'), Hassan Ayari (Theo Rigopoulos 46'), Charlie Sharp

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Ythallo, Philip Igbinobaro, Kristjan Fortier, Matthew Catavolo

CAROLINA CORE FC - Alex Sutton; Christian Diaz, Ibrahim Covi, Angel Aguas; Jathan Juarez, Facundo Canete, Ozzie Cisneros (Yekeson Subah 46'), Jacob Evans (C), Jeremiah White IV (Jonathan Bazaes 84'); Derek Cuevas, David Polanco

Substitutes Not Used: Robert Bailey, Aryeh Miller, Tyler Freeman, Drake Hadeed, Federico Stachuk

Notables:

Charlie Staniland scored his first goal for Toronto FC II.

Mark Fisher and Nathaniel Edwards registered their first assists for the Young Reds.

