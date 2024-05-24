Huntsville City FC Announces Time Change for June 1 Road Match at Carolina Core FC

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club announced today that kickoff for the club's match against Carolina Core FC on Saturday, June 1 has been moved from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. CT at Truist Point. The match will air live on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV.

Huntsville City FC's next match is Sunday, May 26 at 5 p.m. CT at Orlando City B, airing live on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV.

