Huntsville City FC Hits the Road to Take on Orlando City B

May 24, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club will play the first of two consecutive road matches on Sunday, May 26 when it visits Orlando City B at 5 p.m. CT at Osceola Heritage Park.

Here are five things to know about the match, airing live on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV.

1. Sunday's match is the second of three between the two clubs this season. Huntsville earned a 1-1 draw on March 22 at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium courtesy of a Joel Sangwa goal. The two sides will meet again on Sept. 1 in Kissimmee. HCFC previously made history against Orlando City B by scoring a team-record number of goals in a dominant 6-2 win on July 9, 2023 at The Joe. The Boys in Blue are 1W-1L-1D all-time against the Florida side.

1. Huntsville forward Forster Ajago made an instant impact last week in his first action since being injured on March 22. The forward scored two goals and had four shots on target in just 29 minutes of action as a substitute. It was his second brace as a professional following a two-goal performance for parent club Nashville SC on Feb. 28 against Dominican-side Moca FC during Concacaf Champions Cup.

1. Forward Tyler Pasnik made his HCFC debut last week as a substitute in Huntsville's May 18 match against Atlanta United 2. Pasnik grew up playing in the academy of top Scottish side Rangers FC. Following his graduation from the academy, the forward played with Rangers FC B in the Scottish Lowlands Football League.

1. Midfielder Izzy Johnston and forward Adem Sipić will become the third and fourth Boys in Blue respectively to reach the 30-match milestone with the club the next time they take the field. The two players will join midfielders Jony Bolaños and Ollie Wright as the only players in franchise history to appear in 30 matches for Huntsville City FC.

1. Supporters who cannot make it down to Central Florida for Sunday's match can see the game at the club's official watch party at Yellowhammer Brewing (2600 Clinton Ave. W, Huntsville, AL 35805) from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. CT. Attendees can indulge in $6 pints of Yellowhammer Gold and $6 Rum and Cokes throughout the evening.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.