Chattanooga FC Women Falls to Nashville Rhythm in Home Opener
May 24, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Chattanooga FC News Release
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga FC Women were beaten 4-1 by Nashville Rhythm in the team's first game of the WPSL season in the Southeast Conference.
The matchup started off cagey between the two sides, with chances in the first half even to start, but it was Nashville who would strike first, with a world-class curled finish from outside the box from forward Angeline Kieh. The Sky Blues had chances, but were unable to put them away.
Eight minutes into the second half, CFC responded with a goal off a set piece. Billie Jean Davies played a ball from the endline, and her center-back partner Angela Gatto finished on the back post.
The scoreline lasted only two minutes, however, with Kieh finding herself on a breakaway and dribbling past goalkeeper Lilly Kate Varino for the 2-1 lead.
CFC pushed for the draw, but the Rhythm kicked into another gear late in the second half.
In the 84th minute, Nashville countered off a CFC free-kick, and Kieh combined with Ruby Teixeira to extend the lead. Two minutes later, Hannah Morton lasered a effort into the top right corner to cap off a 4-1 scoreline.
Chattanooga FC Women will look to brush off the loss when it hosts Knoxville 865 Alliance on Sunday June 2nd at 6:00 p.m. ET.
Box Score:
Chattanooga FC Womenâ¯â¯- Nashville Rhythm FC
Finley Stadium | Chattanooga, Tenn.â¯
Final Score:
CFC: 1
NRFC: 4
Scoring Summary:
26': Angeline Kiel - NRFC
53': Angela Gatto - CFC
55': Angeline Kiel - NRFC
84': Ruby Teixeira - NRFC
86': Hannah Martin - NRFC
Discipline:
45 +1: Vincent (caution)
Line-ups:
CFC starters: Lilly Kate Varino, Hannah Opie, Billie Jean Davies, Angela Gatto, Anna Land (C), Kaitlyn Gauze, Nadiia Ivanchenko, Betha Pucek, Eleonora Franco, Summer Hernandez, Annalisa Vincent
Substitutes: Brooke Alvarez, Maggie Rickerd, Bailie Dull, Ava Vandoren, Mary Beth Skelton, Ciara Casamento, Riley Brown, Juliette Lucas
Head Coach: Tom Halsall
NRFC starters: Kendall Curran, Kirsten Evans, Emma Brown, Sylvie Keck, Katie Toney, Brenna Swiger, Ruby Teixeira, Wakaba Kogure, Sachiko Gamo, Seika Ikezoe, Angelina Kiel
Substitutes: Leah Messiah, Sara Casey, Sarah Hammerstone, Emelly Chicas, Faith Martin, Alyssa White, Miku Kayama, Hannah Morton
Head Coach: Scott Davidson
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 24, 2024
- Chicago Fire FC II Earns Comeback Victory Against Columbus Crew 2 - Chicago Fire FC II
- Chattanooga FC Women Falls to Nashville Rhythm in Home Opener - Chattanooga FC
- Huntsville City FC Hits the Road to Take on Orlando City B - Huntsville City Football Club
- Huntsville City FC Announces Time Change for June 1 Road Match at Carolina Core FC - Huntsville City Football Club
- Preview: Chattanooga FC vs Atlanta United 2 - Chattanooga FC
- Strada Co-Founder Jesse Blout Joins the Town FC Ownership Group as Senior Advisor - The Town FC
- FC Cincinnati 2 Host Inter Miami CF II with Eastern Conference Top Spot up for Grabs - FC Cincinnati 2
- Huntsville City FC Signs MLS Veteran Defender Nick DePuy - Huntsville City Football Club
- Toronto FC II Holds off Carolina Core FC - Toronto FC II
- Preview: Chattanooga FC Women vs Nashville Rhythm - Chattanooga FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chattanooga FC Stories
- Chattanooga FC Women Falls to Nashville Rhythm in Home Opener
- Preview: Chattanooga FC vs Atlanta United 2
- Preview: Chattanooga FC Women vs Nashville Rhythm
- Two New In-Person Ticketing Locations Open at Highland Park Commons and Winder Binder
- Top-Of-The-Table Chattanooga FC Falls at Crown Legacy