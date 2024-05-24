Chattanooga FC Women Falls to Nashville Rhythm in Home Opener

May 24, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga FC Women were beaten 4-1 by Nashville Rhythm in the team's first game of the WPSL season in the Southeast Conference.

The matchup started off cagey between the two sides, with chances in the first half even to start, but it was Nashville who would strike first, with a world-class curled finish from outside the box from forward Angeline Kieh. The Sky Blues had chances, but were unable to put them away.

Eight minutes into the second half, CFC responded with a goal off a set piece. Billie Jean Davies played a ball from the endline, and her center-back partner Angela Gatto finished on the back post.

The scoreline lasted only two minutes, however, with Kieh finding herself on a breakaway and dribbling past goalkeeper Lilly Kate Varino for the 2-1 lead.

CFC pushed for the draw, but the Rhythm kicked into another gear late in the second half.

In the 84th minute, Nashville countered off a CFC free-kick, and Kieh combined with Ruby Teixeira to extend the lead. Two minutes later, Hannah Morton lasered a effort into the top right corner to cap off a 4-1 scoreline.

Chattanooga FC Women will look to brush off the loss when it hosts Knoxville 865 Alliance on Sunday June 2nd at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Box Score:

Chattanooga FC Womenâ¯â¯- Nashville Rhythm FC

Finley Stadium | Chattanooga, Tenn.â¯

Final Score:

CFC: 1

NRFC: 4

Scoring Summary:

26': Angeline Kiel - NRFC

53': Angela Gatto - CFC

55': Angeline Kiel - NRFC

84': Ruby Teixeira - NRFC

86': Hannah Martin - NRFC

Discipline:

45 +1: Vincent (caution)

Line-ups:

CFC starters: Lilly Kate Varino, Hannah Opie, Billie Jean Davies, Angela Gatto, Anna Land (C), Kaitlyn Gauze, Nadiia Ivanchenko, Betha Pucek, Eleonora Franco, Summer Hernandez, Annalisa Vincent

Substitutes: Brooke Alvarez, Maggie Rickerd, Bailie Dull, Ava Vandoren, Mary Beth Skelton, Ciara Casamento, Riley Brown, Juliette Lucas

Head Coach: Tom Halsall

NRFC starters: Kendall Curran, Kirsten Evans, Emma Brown, Sylvie Keck, Katie Toney, Brenna Swiger, Ruby Teixeira, Wakaba Kogure, Sachiko Gamo, Seika Ikezoe, Angelina Kiel

Substitutes: Leah Messiah, Sara Casey, Sarah Hammerstone, Emelly Chicas, Faith Martin, Alyssa White, Miku Kayama, Hannah Morton

Head Coach: Scott Davidson

