Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium to Host Kids Summer Splash Jump Fest July 10 - 13

Huntsville, Ala. - The Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium will open its doors to kids this summer for the inaugural Kids Summer Splash Jump Fest, taking place July 10 to 13, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT daily.

Families attending the inaugural event at The Joe can enjoy a variety of activities, including:

North Alabama's Largest Slip N' Slide

The Water Battle Zone, featuring water guns and balloons

Wet and dry inflatables

Kids coloring stations

Soccer at the kick wall

Food and beverage at the Yellowhammer Brewing Craft Beer Garden

Tickets to the Kids Summer Splash Jump Fest are available here. Single-day tickets can be purchased for $20 and four-day passes are available for $50. Parents and guardians get in for free, and the event is limited to children ages 12 and younger.

