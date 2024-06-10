T2's Noah Santos Wins MLS NEXT Goal of the Year

June 10, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







With a superb backheel-scorpion-kick effort, Santos takes home U-17 2023-24 MLS NEXT award.

Timbers2 forward Noah Santos has won the 2023-24 MLS NEXT Goal of the Year Award for the U-17 category, as announced by MLS NEXT.

Signed to a T2 contract in January, The 17-year-old Timbers Academy product was gaining minutes with the club's U17 Academy team in February and delivered one of the most superb, quick-thinking golazos Providence Park has ever seen.

In a League West matchup against the LAFC Academy, Santos entered into the final third as fullback D'Kaprio Tejeda dashed down the sideline. While Santos approached the six-yard-box, Tejeda's cross came in just slightly behind his teammate's run but with a swift reflex, Santos lunged scorpion-style to get his backheel on the cross, resulting in a spectacular backheel-volley.

Check it out for yourself:

Santos' outstanding back-heel-scorpion-kick caught the eyes of the league, and by June of this year there was no other candidate in his category able to dethrone it.

In MLS NEXT Pro play with T2 this year, Santos has made 11 appearances (seven starts) and has two goals and two assists in 592 minutes.

Timbers2 are back in action on Friday June 14 as they travel to Austin, Texas to face Austin FC II at Parmer Field. You can watch the match on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, kickoff set for 6pm PT.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.