New York Red Bull II Down Rival Toronto FC II, 2-1

June 10, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II (4W-4L-2T, 14 points) fell to the New York Red Bulls II (5W-5L-3T, 20 points) by a 2-1 scoreline at MSU Soccer Park in Montclair, New Jersey on Sunday evening.

TFC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made three changes to the side that started against Chicago Fire FC II last weekend with Antony Curic, Theo Rigopoulos and Nathaniel Edwards making way for Marko Stojadinovic, Hassan Ayari and Charlie Sharp.

The Young Reds found the net early when Charlie Sharp tapped home Julian Altobelli's cross into the box, only to be denied by the linesman's offside flag in the 10th minute.

In a closely contested first half, the hosts opened the scoring when Mohammed Sofo latched onto Juan Gutierrez's long-ball into the box and slotted home in the 43rd minute.

Penalty drama ensued in the opening stages of the second half as the Young Reds were denied a penalty when goalkeeper Alan Rutkowski appeared to have brought down Jesús Batiz in the box in the 53rd minute. Moments later, New York Red Bulls II were awarded a penalty of their own for Adam Pearlman's handball in the box. Mohammed Sofo stepped up in the 61st minute to score his and his side's second goal of the evening.

The Young Reds pulled one back when Charlie Sharp's blocked effort from Aidan O'Connor's defensive clearance redirected kindly into the Red Bull net. The 71st minute strike marked the fourth goal of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign for TFC's 2023 MLS SuperDraft pick.

Despite the visitors' goalscoring chances late in the game, TFC II's comeback effort fell short as New York Red Bulls II managed to hold on to the one-goal advantage to secure all three points in New Jersey.

With a quick turnaround on the horizon, Toronto FC II return home to host New York City FC II next on Wednesday evening. Kick-off from York Lions Stadium in Toronto, Ontario is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and will be available to watch on MLSNEXTPro.com and the MLS YouTube channel.

SCORING SUMMARY

RBNY - Mohammed Sofo 43' (Juan Gutierrez)

RBNY - Mohammed Sofo 61' (penalty kick)

TOR - Charlie Sharp 71'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TOR - Andrei Dumitru 8' (caution)

RBNY- Adri Mehmeti 29' (caution)

TOR - Charlie Sharp 60' (caution)

TOR - Markus Cimermancic 77' (caution)

TOR - Ythallo 88' (caution)

RBNY - Curtis Ofori 90' (caution)

RBNY - Juan Gutierrez 90+7' (caution)

LINEUPSÃ¢â¬Â¯

NEW YORK RED BULLS II - Alan Rutkowski; Dylan Sullivan (Juan Mina 85'), Aidan O'Connor (C), Juan Gutierrez, Omar Valencia (Frank Ssebuufu 77'); Malick Dembele, Adri Mehmeti (Steven Sserwadda 57'), Bento Estrela, Mohammed Sofo (Rafael Mosquera 85'); Tanner Rosborough (Curtis Ofori 78'), Julian Hall

Substitutes Not Used: Aidan Stokes, Davi Alexandre, Aiden Jarvis, Jair Collahuazo

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Marko Stojadinovic, Adam Pearlman, Ythallo, Markus Cimermancic; Hassan Ayari, Charlie Staniland (Nathaniel Edwards 82'), Andrei Dumitru (Lucas Olguin 46'), Jesús Batiz; Charlie Sharp, Julian Altobelli (C) (Dékwon Barrow 78')

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Antony Curic, Lazar Stefanovic, Theo Rigopoulos, Richard Chukwu, Matthew Catavolo

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.