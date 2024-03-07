Chasers Community Celebration Series Continues with PayPal in 2024

March 7, 2024 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers are excited to continue joining together with PayPal for the Chasers Community Celebration Series throughout the 2024 season.

Introduced in 2022, the Chasers Community Celebration Series celebrates different groups, showcases underrepresented communities, and raises awareness for various causes. For select Community Celebration games, the Storm Chasers will wear special "Community Series" jerseys that were unveiled last year to celebrate the Omaha community each game. For each game, local non-profit organizations are invited out to have a table display to help inform and bring awareness to Storm Chaser fans.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Chasers to celebrate the cultures and organizations who help make Omaha a vibrate community," PayPal Senior Director of Global Customer Service Steve Wallace said. "Inclusion is one of PayPal's core values and this series provides a great opportunity to spotlight the local businesses and organizations who are cultivating an inclusive community in Omaha."

The first game of seven games in the Chasers Community Celebration Series presented by PayPal is Asian Heritage Day on Sunday, May 12, as we embrace Asian heritage and showcase local organizations and businesses. Mental Health Awareness Night takes place on Sunday, June 9, highlighting local groups focused on mental health. The Storm Chasers' annual Pride Night is scheduled for Friday, June 21 to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and inclusive initiatives across the Omaha Metro. Diversity Night returns on Saturday, July 13 as the Storm Chasers will once again play as the Omaha Rockets, as part of a Negro Leagues tribute. Women in Sports Night takes place on Sunday, July 21, to recognize the accomplishments of female athletes and recognize the participation of women in sports, on and off the field. Thursday, August 8 will be All Abilities Night, as the Chasers and PayPal will honor members of our community with a wide range of abilities and highlight organizations that support them. Finally, Hispanic Heritage Day returns on Sunday, September 15 as we embrace the culture and values of the Hispanic and Latino communities.

"The Chasers Community Celebration Series is a fantastic opportunity to shine a spotlight on the many diverse groups that live and operate across the Omaha Metro," Storm Chasers President Martie Cordaro said. "We're excited to continue this partnership with PayPal at Werner Park in 2024, since their community values and desire to create a more inclusive community run parallel to ours. There isn't a better way we could bring people together and support local organizations than this initiative for a third straight season."

The full list of the Chasers Community Celebration Series presented by PayPal are as follows:

Sunday, May 12 vs. Jacksonville - Asian Heritage Day (2:05 p.m. first pitch & Community Series jerseys)

Sunday, June 9 vs. Memphis - Mental Health Awareness Night (5:05 p.m. first pitch & Community Series jerseys)

Friday, June 21 vs. Louisville - Pride Night (7:05 p.m. first pitch & Community Series jerseys)

Saturday, July 13 vs. Toledo - Diversity Night (6:05 p.m. first pitch & Negro League Tribute Omaha Rockets jerseys)

Sunday, July 21 vs. Indianapolis - Women in Sports Night (5:05 p.m. first pitch & Community Series jerseys)

Thursday, August 8 vs. Iowa - All Abilities Night (7:05 p.m. first pitch & Patriotic jerseys)

Sunday, September 15 vs. Toledo - Hispanic Heritage Day (2:05 p.m. first pitch & Community Series jerseys)

The Omaha Storm Chasers begin the 2024 season on Friday, March 29 vs. Iowa, welcoming fans to Werner at 6:05 p.m. for Opening Night.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.