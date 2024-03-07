Kornberg to Call Pair of Marlins Spring Training Games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Director of Broadcasting & Media Relations and radio play-by-play voice Scott Kornberg will join the Miami Marlins Radio Network for two Spring Training broadcasts in advance of the 2024 season.

Kornberg will broadcast the Marlins' Grapefruit League games against the Philadelphia Phillies (1:10 p.m. on Saturday, March 16) and at the New York Mets (1:10 p.m. on Sunday, March 17). He will be paired with Miami Marlins broadcaster Kyle Sielaff on the Marlins Radio Network for broadcasts that fans can hear on www.marlins.com, www.mlb.com and the MLB At Bat app. These two games mark the fourth year that Kornberg has been invited to call Marlins Spring Training baseball.

The 2024 season will mark Kornberg's fifth season with Jacksonville and 10th in professional baseball. In addition to his broadcast duties, as the Jumbo Shrimp's Director of Broadcasting & Media Relations, the Belle Mead, N.J., native, serves year-round in the club's front office as the primary media contact, helps manage the Jumbo Shrimp's presence and coverage on a variety of platforms and sells and services corporate clients, season ticket holders and group guests.

In February, Kornberg and current Marlins minor leaguer Troy Johnston launched the Turn 2 Podcast. Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music and YouTube, "Turn 2 with Scott & Troy" gives listeners an unrivaled glimpse into the baseball world. The pair break down the biggest stories throughout baseball and welcome in the sport's players, managers, coaches and writers for behind-the-scenes stories and information.

During the baseball offseason, Kornberg works as a gameday member of the Jacksonville Jaguars' public relations staff and is the ESPN Plus voice of Jacksonville University women's basketball while also filling in as a play-by-play broadcaster for the school's other teams. Additionally, he boasts experience as a fill-in on the Alabama Crimson Tide Sports Network.

Prior to joining the Jumbo Shrimp, Kornberg served as the football and men's basketball broadcaster at Western Illinois University from 2014-18 and the lead voice of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (High-A, Chicago Cubs) from 2016-18, a stint during which he was honored as the 2017 Carolina League co-Broadcaster of the Year. He has also enjoyed time with the High Point-Thomasville HiToms (Coastal Plain League) in 2013, Colgate University from 2013-14, Quad Cities River Bandits (Low-A, Houston Astros) in 2014 and Winston-Salem Dash (High-A, Chicago White Sox) in 2015. Kornberg is a 2013 graduate of the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism.

Jacksonville will begin the 2024 season on Friday, March 29 by hosting the Gwinnett Stripers in a 7:05 p.m. contest from 121 Financial Ballpark. Season tickets, mini plans, and group outings for the 2023 season are on sale now. Visit www.jaxshrimp.com or call the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 for more information.

