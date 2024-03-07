WooSox Prospects: The Infield of the Future

The Boston Red Sox's minor league system is one of the most intriguing of all Major League Baseball. With prospects like Roman Anthony, Kyle Teel, and Marcelo Mayer, the near future seems to be in good hands, but before heading to the big leagues, there's a possibility these prospects could make a stop in Worcester and give a couple fun moments to WooSox fans.

The Rookie Development Program is a week in which the organization's top prospects go through intensive courses in both athletic and personal mentoring on what it means to be a major leaguer. One thing they learn throughout this week is how to react to the press and maintain a good relationship with the media. The WooSox Productions team took the opportunity to make the trip to Fenway Park and talk to prospects who could make it to the team in 2024.

Mayer, Nick Yorke and Chase Meidroth are players who could easily share the infield this year in Worcester. Shortstop Mayer was born in San Diego, California, and he was the No. 1 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft and quickly caught the eyes of Red Sox fans as one of the greatest hopes for the future. Last season was a year of up and downs for Mayer, as he battled a long shoulder injury that sidelined him for several months.

"I've struggled with a lot of ups and downs, but I'm comfortable with how my body feels and I'm really excited to start the season," Mayer said. "We have a really good team, and we have a lot of players that can make a difference on the field, I think that in the Red Sox, we're a family and we all get along really well."

There is no doubt that the raw talent is present in Mayer, not only in baseball but on how he carries himself. However, he still needs to work on polishing aspects of his game to become the face of the organization.

Another kid from California, second baseman Nick Yorke, born in Huntington Beach, was also the No. 1 pick in the draft for the Red Sox, but in 2020. He spent much of 2023 in Double-A Portland and quickly earned a spot in the infield and closed the season with 13 HR, 61 RBIs, and a .268 average. Yorke was part of the Rookie Development Program and got a taste of what it's like to be at Fenway Park.

"It's been a lot of fun to get together with the guys, some of them have been in the big leagues, some of us are on our way, so it's been a lot fun to be able to come a work with them," Yorke said. "We have a really good group of guys that are ready to win. I'm grateful for the opportunity, and I'm going to play as hard as I can until my name is called".

The California trifecta is rounded out by third baseman Chase Meidroth, who was born in Torrance and is currently the No. 20 prospect in the entire organization. He was also part of the Sea Dogs in 2023 and stood out for his great defensive play at the hot corner, helping the team have a great season.

"What works for us starts at the clubhouse, that team does not shy away from having fun and we have a blast together, playing a kids game just at a higher level," Meidroth said.

The third baseman also mentioned what the near future has in store for him.

"You must focus on the present, having fun, and playing the game," he said. "Every kid wants to win the World Series, get the call, and stay up there for a while, but I try to not focus on that and focus on each day".

These prospects are a key part of Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow's vision for the organization, and the good news is that the WooSox could also be an important platform for the development of these young players who are so eagerly awaiting the call to the big leagues.

