Seven Red Wings to Shine in Inaugural MLB Spring Breakout Event

March 7, 2024 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY-The Washington Nationals, along with Major League Baseball, have announced their MLB Spring Breakout roster for their inaugural event, which is aimed at highlighting the depth of talent within Minor League Baseball and providing a platform for baseball's top prospects to exhibit their skills on a national stage. Seven players who have appeared with the Red Wings have been selected to participate in the Spring Breakout, as the Nationals will face off against the New York Mets top prospect squad on Friday, March 15, at 3:10 p.m.

The Washington Nationals have named 27 prospects to their Spring Breakout roster, headlined by four of their previous first-round draft picks OF DYLAN CREWS (2023), OF ELIJAH GREEN (2022), 3B BRADY HOUSE (2021), and RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE (2019). As reported by BaseballAmerica.com, the Nationals' minor league system ranks sixth among all Major League farm systems. The Nationals' complete Spring Breakout roster is attached.

"We are thrilled to see the Nationals' roster filled with many talented players who will be showcased nationally at the MLB Spring Breakout event. Their selection reflects the Washington Nationals' commitment to excellence in their player development system and is a testament to their scouting department's diligence. We're particularly excited about these players donning the Red Wings jersey in Rochester in the near future. It's an exciting time to be a Red Wings fan, and we can't wait to welcome these talented individuals to our city and our ballpark!" said DAN MASON, Rochester Red Wings General Manager.

RHP COLE HENRY, LHP LUCAS KNOWLES, LHP MITCHELL PARKER, RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE, C DREW MILLAS, C ISRAEL PINEDA, and 2B DARREN BAKER highlight the Nationals prospects that have spent time in Rochester. The Nationals pitching prospects will be rounded out by LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ, LHP DJ HERZ, RHP ANDRY LARA, LHP DUSTIN SAENZ, RHP JARLIN SUSANA, and RHP TRAVIS SYKORA. The hitters included on this roster will be, C MAX ROMERO, INF ARMANDO CRUZ, 3B BRADY HOUSE, 3B TREY LIPSCOMB, SS KEVIN MADE, 3B YOHANDY MORALES, INF TJ WHITE, OF DYLAN CREWS, OF ELIJAH GREEN, OF ROBERT HASSELL III, OF DAYLEN LILE, OF ANDREW PINCKNEY, OF CRISTHIAN VAQUERO, and OF JAMES WOOD.

The Washington Nationals prospects, featuring these seven former Rochester Red Wings, will face off against the New York Mets prospects on Friday, March 15 at 3:10 p.m. The game will occur at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, FL, and will be televised on MLB.tv, SNY, Nats.com (audio), and ESPN+.

